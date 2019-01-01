Afcon 2019: No way Kenya will fire Migne - Mwendwa

Mwendwa believes keeping Migne is good for the growth and continuity of the national football team

Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa has stressed the importance of continuity for Harambee Stars.

Mwendwa said part of the continuity is the need to keep head coach Sebastien Migne even after Kenya were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in .

There have been calls from various quarters calling for Migne to be sacked but Mwendwa feels that would work against the primary reason why he was hired in the first place.

"Afcon performance was not that bad although we had ups and downs from one point to another, all in all, I feel the performances were not bad. Migne did his job well because in the first place we hired him not to take us to the 2019 Afcon so there is no way we are going to fire him for underperforming in a job that was not his in the first place," Mwendwa told NTV.

Mwendwa added that the French gaffer should be congratulated because he managed to qualify Harambee Stars after 15 years in the cold.

"Yes, we can relieve him of his duties but not because of Afcon results maybe if there is another issue. He came after we lost to Sierra Leone (in the first match of the qualifiers) and we agreed that it would have been hard for us to qualify into this year's Afcon. But he took the challenge and helped us reach ," he added.

"It is unfair for Kenyans to claim that he should leave his position when he has a running contract until after the 2021 Afcon competition. The primary target for Migne was not to win us any trophy this year but to build a team for the future. We need continuity. We need that progress where we are building the team for the future that is for 2020, 2021 and going forward."

Calls to sack Migne hit a peak after his Ugandan counterpart Sebastien Desabre and 's Emmanuel Amuneke left their positions but Mwendwa disagrees.

"Desabre was not fired. He left the job after getting the Pyramids FC job and Tanzania had their own domestic issues. We need no such cases that the Federation had against former coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson."

Both Amrouche and Williamson took FKF to Fifa protesting the unfair termination of their contracts.