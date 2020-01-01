'For good results, AFC Leopards must always give their best' - Kimani

The coach states his team has to execute what they do in training if they are to win more games

AFC interim head coach Anthony Kimani has explained how they must approach their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Sunday.

AFC Leopards will travel to Nakuru for their 19th Premier League tie of the season and Kimani believes they can only beat Ulinzi Stars if the players execute their game plan as they did against Kisumu All-Stars.

Ingwe won 2-0 against the league newcomers and the coach believes the same is possible against the 2010 KPL champions.

"We had anticipated a tough match against Kisumu All-Stars but the good thing is that the boys stuck to the game plan all through. Everyone gave their best and we have told them time and again if everyone gives their best on the pitch then we are likely to get a good result," Kimani told AFCTV.

“Our preparations have been in top gear and we are planning to disarm the Soldiers but you know it is never an easy task to disarm them. So, we are expecting a very very tough match especially knowing they are playing in their backyard.”

The former international pegs his hope on the new players like Elvis Rupia and a fully fit squad as they plot to record their ninth win of the campaign.

“It is known they are a tough opposition when playing at home so we are all aware of what to expect. They are a good team who have enjoyed a good performance lately,” he continued.

“Luckily, we do not have any injury concerns and we have been boosted by the arrival of a few players notably [Elvis] Rupia from Wazito and of course the others we have managed to sign this particular week.

“Everything looks good and we hope for a good game against Ulinzi Stars.”

The match will start at 15:00.