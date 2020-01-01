Footballers overlooked in Amina's Sports Resumption Committee - Sofapaka's Okoth

The body was formed to assess the possibility to restart games since their suspension owing to Covid-19 effects

striker Ronald Okoth has revealed his dissatisfaction with the composition of the Advisory Committee on Resumption of Activities in the country.

The committee was formed by the Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed but Okoth has questioned its membership.

The Kenyan striker says footballers have been overlooked in a process that is set to make decisions that will directly affect them.

"So, in the list, Amina has released for the Sports Advisory Committee set to look into a possible resumption of sporting activities in the country, there is no one with a background of active involvement in football?" Okoth asked in a Facebook post.

"Being one of the most events that have been hugely affected by the effects of the pandemic, I would have at least expected some of us to sit in that committee, work hand in hand with the government like how , English Premier League, and did.

"Current and former players have been included in the vital decision in regards to a future road map for sports in respective leagues.

"We, current and former players, have a long way to go. Why can't we sit in the high-table and make the decision that affects us when we have the capability to? Challenge is over to us."

The former and striker asked his fellow footballers not to fear in demanding their voices to be heard.

"I don’t want to mention names but the names on that list are clear and nobody is against their appointments, let me clarify that," Okoth added.

"I’d be happy to see former players from different sports federations or associations come out strongly to ask why they’ve been left out rather than not see even one.

"Again, we need to stop being okay with being at the bottom of the barrel as local footballers.

"Otherwise, if we don’t step up we will keep on crying out loud when it comes to decisions that affect our welfares because they were made on our behalf by people who never got to experience the game or know where the shoe pinches most.

"That is why we are where we are today."

In Mohamed's list, the Cabinet Administrative for Sports, Hassan Noor Hassan will lead a panel that includes Pius Meto, Rose Wachuka, Walter Ongeti, Gerald Gitonga, Agnes Oluoch, Naim Bilal, Elias Makori, Wycliffe Makanga, Doreen Odhiambo, Japhpter Rugut, Rose Wasike, Barnabas Korir, Francis Mutuku, Christine Mangwana, Kweya Obed, James Ochola and Sylvia Kamau.

Mohamed, during the appointment of the committee, made clear what their mandate is.

"They will engage all the stakeholders but not limited to sports organizations and collect their views in regard to resuming sports," the letter of appointment read as obtained by Goal.

"Review the existing global trends in resuming sports activities and explore the possibility of resuming sports activities in the country."