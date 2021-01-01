'Footballers at Kedah are like Gods, but I remember where I came from' - How Anumanthan overcame adversity to become a star

The Singapore midfielder did not have an easy life growing up, but overcame adversity to become one of the best around in the region

When most people look at Singapore international Anumanthan today, they probably see a well-to-do, modern day footballing superstar, living the dream playing for one of the region’s biggest clubs and whose supreme talent took him right to the very top of the Southeast Asian game.

In a sense, they wouldn’t be wrong. With an AFC Cup Asean Zone winners’ medal already tucked firmly in his pocket from his days at Home United, the domineering defensive midfielder can now be found strutting his stuff for Kedah Darul Aman FC, right on the top of the Malay Peninsula, and near the top of the Malaysia Super League too.

It hasn’t always been this way, though.

Following his parents’ separation when he was just a child, the man now known fondly as “Anu” spent most of his childhood growing up with his nanny and her family. It wasn’t an easy start to life for the youngster - he didn’t enjoy the cushy lifestyle that many now do - but his road to the top was paved with hard work, determination and the massive support of his virtually adoptive family.

“Growing up, I didn’t spend much time with my mum and dad,” revealed Anu in an exclusive interview with Goal. “My parents separated when I was very young, and my mum single-handedly worked to provide for my sister and I. But most of the time, because she didn’t have enough time for us, I went to my aunt’s ... well, not really my aunt, my babysitter’s house. They took me into their family.

“Until the day I die, I will never forget these people. Growing up, they were the cornerstone of my life in everything I did. My babysitter’s husband bought me my very first football boots, they were one of those old leather Lotto boots. That’s where the journey started.

“Being around them, I grew up with hope, because they were always loving and positive people. Growing up, I never had my family. But being with them made me realise what family is,” he said softly.

From then on in, it wasn’t long before the football obsession exploded. With the first ever Asian World Cup set to kick off in 2002, eight-year-old Anu was mesmerised, and one can hardly blame him given the irresistible brilliance of Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Brazil side.

“For me I started off in primary school, and with playing for my school team St Gabriel’s. I first fell in love with the game when I watched the 2002 World Cup, that’s when I really wanted to be a footballer. I watched Brazil; they won the World Cup that year. Ronaldo especially captivated me with his style of play. I actually started off as a striker or winger, before slowly moving down to midfield!” he laughed.

Blessed with talent in the form of Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, and obviously Ronaldo himself, the Selecao crushed all comers, winning all seven matches en route to the title. Naturally, it shouldn’t have been long before young Anu decided he wanted to make a career of the beautiful game, too - if only he knew it was possible.

“I never actually knew you could play football professionally and make money!” he admitted. “For me it was always about the love of the game. But when I went into NFA U-14, some of the players were levels above me and I was hearing things about them being offered contracts and stuff. I didn’t know what they were talking about until someone explained to me that you can get paid to do what you’re doing. I was quite shocked, and it attracted me to the game even more.”

Now a highly versatile central midfielder, Liverpool-supporting Anu has moved on from the glamour of the Ronaldos and Kakas, and has begun closely studying the games of midfielders with similar profiles to himself, the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Marco Veratti, Fabinho and Rodri. Players who despite their huge importance to their respective teams, rarely get mentioned when discussing the world’s best footballers.

“As a number six, you don’t get as much recognition as the number eight or the number ten, but it’s alright. I can do what the number eight does, but I prefer to keep the ball ticking for the team,” said Anu.

Having spent a productive three-year spell at Young Lions following his graduation from the NFA youth sides, Anu joined Hougang United in 2016, and began the season with one goal in mind - to become the first Singaporean to win the S-League’s Young Player of the Year Award in six years.

“At the start of the season that year, I told myself I was going to win the YPOTY. Because the very next year, I knew I had to enlist into National Service, and when you go into NS people tend to forget you. But because I won the YPOTY, four months into my NS, Home United had already called me. I thank God for this. It was a no brainer to go there. That year they had Hariss [Harun], Hassan [Sunny], some of the overseas players came back for a year. That was the year I was in the team, and it was a very good experience,” he recounted.

And if the 2017 season had been a good experience, the following campaign would go one better. Beaten finalists in the 2017 AFC Cup Asean Zonal Final, Home returned in 2018 for another assault on the trophy, despite having lost many of their big names. With the likes of Hariss and Hassan having left the club, many dismissed the Protectors’ chances of even repeating their previous success, never mind bettering it. But Anu and his side were having none of it.

With the midfielder starting nine of their 10 matches in the AFC Cup, and even providing an assist for Hafiz Nor to score in the semi-final clash with Persija Jakarta, Home stormed to yet another final, setting up a rematch with the side that beat them the previous year - Ceres Negros of the Philippines. A cagey first leg ended level in Bacolod City, but backed by over 3000 supporters at Jalan Besar, Home then triumphed 2-0 to claim the title.

“I was so happy; the club were very proud to win it. The furthest we had ever gone was the year before, when we lost the final, so to be champions of the Asean Zone was a very big step for me. We competed against the champions and runner ups of many strong leagues - it was a great achievement,” declared Anu.

The trip to Jakarta to face Persija was particularly fascinating - an experience the midfielder described as “surreal”.

“Before and after the game we were guarded by armoured tanks and police, people were throwing things at the bus. We Singapore players, we don’t see fans a lot in our stadiums, so when we saw this, we were more fired up to play. That’s one good thing about Singapore players. When we go overseas, we love to play. We had a good team, so it wasn’t difficult to play. We all fought together, we had one goal,” he revealed enthusiastically.

The victory brought some unexpected opportunities for Anu personally, too. He began receiving calls from agents and scouts representing Thai and Malaysian clubs, albeit not always with a concrete offer. In any case, he still had the remainder of his NS to serve, and he ended up re-signing for Hougang on a two-year deal. It was a move he briefly regretted at the time, as it cost him the chance to move abroad, but one which in hindsight turned out perfectly.

“If I had waited a bit longer and signed a one-year contract instead, I would’ve gone overseas in 2020, but you see corona hit, and I would say I signed a decent contract with Hougang. That’s part of what kept me in Singapore. No one saw corona coming, and because I stayed in Singapore, my salary was not affected, unlike some of my overseas counterparts,” Anu explained.

The big move would come though, and he didn’t have to wait long. Following the conclusion of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, Anu received a call from none other than Aidil Sharin, the coach who led Home United to their greatest continental triumph, and the current boss of KDA FC.

“Coach contacted me to come to Kedah, he explained how he wanted to use me in the team. I like his ideas, I know what he wants and demands, so it attracted me. He told me he’s looking for a player like me, a number six, to support the two attacking midfielders in his team, and how I can really fit into his puzzle. It was not a very difficult choice for me to make,” he explained.

It's been chugging along nicely for Anu since his move. He’s started all bar one of Kedah’s MSL matches so far, with his new side one of the main challengers to Malaysian juggernauts Johor Darul Ta’zim's throne. With the team having finished second last season, behind the aforementioned side, it’s firmly in Anu’s sights to repeat the Home United heroics from 2018, and go one better this year.

“It’s going to plan so far,” revealed Anu. “I’m taking it one step at a time, enjoying the process. This is one thing I learnt along the way, you cannot think so much about the long run. You must have goals and targets, but all you can control is the day-to-day process, so that’s what I focus on. Every day in training, working on little parts of my game, and coming here I’ve really learned a lot of things from other players, as well as living alone.”

However, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the player making his first footballing foray out of Singapore. Adapting to a new culture, environment and country is no mean feat, and is something Anu admits he has had to work hard to manage since moving to Alor Setar in January.

“The only doubt in my mind (before signing) was that I would miss my fiance and my aunt and her family. The only thing I miss is them and my pet puppy! I miss him so much. I wanted to take him along but you know with corona and all… It’s difficult,” he said.

“I always wanted to step out of the country to play overseas, but I never knew what the challenges would be. When I first came here, there were a couple of difficulties. First you get homesick, you miss home, you don’t get things you’re used to. The safety, the comfort, the food. Here in Kedah, there isn’t much healthy food around, although food is very cheap. You get stuff like Indian mixed rice, fried food, it’s all a bit oily. In Singapore, you go anywhere and you can get protein bowls and stuff, but here you don’t get any of that. So you have to readjust. I actually made friends with one very good chef, and he told me he can cook what I want for me, I just have to request,” Anu continued.

“I think the decision on whether or not to bring your family over is probably the hardest when it comes to moving abroad. You train every day, but after that you have quite a lot of free time. Sometimes you can feel very lonely. If you’re married, your wife can make it a lot easier for you.”

There are some positives of a new footballing culture though. In stark contrast to life in Singapore, Kedahans live and breathe the game, and revere their local football heroes. With Kedah regularly averaging over 10,000 fans at home games, the devoted supporters of the Lang Merah are known far and wide as some of the most passionate in Southeast Asia.

“In Kedah, when you play for the team, everybody will know you,” chuckled Anu “When you go out to the mall, everyone will look at you, they recognise you, they want to take pictures. When you walk past KFC, the fella will call you in, they give you free food, when I buy fruits they say there’s no need to pay, Kedah fans are really crazy. They love football. This is Kedah, this is the tradition. Football here is like God. But I don’t let it change me or who I am, because I remember where I came from.”

Working under Aidil Sharin for the second time in his career following their exploits at the Bishan Stadium, Anu affirmed his admiration and understanding of the manager’s demands. One of Singapore’s most exciting young coaches, the 43-year-old has already added the 2019 Malaysia FA Cup to his trophy cabinet, and is looking to take Kedah to new heights in his third season at the helm. With Anu his latest acquisition, it’s shaping up to be a hugely promising season for the club.

“We have a normal relationship, we’re not very close like father and son,” said the midfielder of his relationship with the boss. “So for him to call was quite surprising. But what he wants, what he demands, I understand. I know what he expects from a player.

“His training is very ball-oriented and quite forward thinking. To play with him, train with him is fun, because you know you’re going to improve. He’s a demanding guy, and because of that training is quite intense,” he concluded.

Looking closer to home, the Singapore National Team is in the midst of its 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign, sitting third in its five-team group. Unfortunately for Anu, though, he hasn’t had a role to play in the games so far. Having been left out of the squad entirely, his last minutes for the National Team actually came back in 2019, when he started consecutive friendlies against the Solomon Islands and Myanmar. This is something he’s looking to put right once Asian Qualifiers resume.

“Every time I go to the National Team, I don’t play. But I don’t want to point any fingers, I blame myself. When you go there and you don’t play, you sometimes ask yourself why you’re even doing this. I go to my club and I can play, but then again you know football is like this. You can play really well but another coach may not prefer you. So I believe, personally, it really takes a coach to unlock a player. You can be a world-class player, but if you’re playing under the wrong coach, you won’t shine,” Anu analysed.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and working with coach Tatsuma. It’s not easy, coming into the National Team, but what I like now is that many of us are playing abroad, so when we come back the level will definitely be a bit higher, more demanding. I’m looking forward to that, and also I definitely want to fight and play,” he continued. “Tatsuma has a lot of ideas, things he wants to implement and us players are willing to learn. I have a good relationship with him.”

Discussing what he would consider a successful career when all is said and done, Anu stressed the need to be realistic, and emphasised the importance of being able to provide for yourself and your family. After all, football is a job first and foremost for professional players.

“If you ask me what my ambition is, I want to show people you can have a future in football, and I’m looking to invest. I’ve got property in Singapore, and when I retire, I want to be able to retire fully. So that’s my ambition, I read up on finance and all, I’m very interested in that. So one day, I want to show that you can retire properly from football,” he said.

“I want to be able to provide for my family and myself. We want to be able to live off what I earned from football. Baihakki was a good example, played at the highest level until he was 34, 35, and made good investments. He made a fortune from football, so I want to be like that. For me, this is success. Yes, trophies and success attract me, but end of the day, what I really want when I walk away from the game is financial stability.”

Addressing young footballers in Singapore, Anu advised them to not give up on their dreams, and to continue pursuing their passion even in the face of adversity.

“I would tell young players to just follow their dreams. Whether you want to be an artist, a footballer, a singer, just follow your dreams. Don’t let people say you cannot do it, because at the end of the day you have to live your life. Your father cannot tell you don’t sign for this club, your mother cannot tell you I don’t want you to do this. At the end of the day, you have to put food on the table for yourself, for your mother, for your father, for your wife. So don’t let people tell you what you can or cannot do,” he said, concluding the interview.