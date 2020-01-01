Football stakeholders led by Nyamweya, Aduda demand FKF to be investigated for alleged fraud

The Federation is accused of double requisition of funds for the 2019 Afcon held in Egypt

football stakeholders led by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Presidential aspirants Sam Nyamweya and Jack Oguda have written to the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed over the alleged lack of transparency in the current regime under incumbent Nick Mwendwa.

The stakeholders believe the Federation made double requisition of funds for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) despite Confederation of African Football (Caf) wiring those funds to their accounts.

"FKF received $260,000 from Caf for the preparation of the national football team Harambee Stars and a further $620,000 in prize money for finishing third in the group stages of the Afcon 2019," read the letter dated June 10 to the Sports CS and copied to Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and obtained by Goal.

More teams

"This is besides a final payment of the premium grants in lieu of sponsorship and broadcasting rights of the Afcon 2019 tournament given to all the participating countries and member association of Caf.

"Caf wired $260,000 to the FKF account to facilitate preparations of the team before the tournament held in , at the same time FKF made a similar requisition to the Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage for the preparation of the national football team Harambee Stars.

"FKF made double requisition of funds for the same purpose and hid material facts from the Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage with the intention of defrauding the Government of Kenya and the Kenyan taxpayer."

The letter has further alleged the Federation was fraudulent by asking for money to facilitate tickets and other amenities considering Caf had catered for all the expenses.

"Caf provided air tickets, accommodation and local transport to all participating teams in the 2019 Afcon championship including our national football team Harambee Stars.

"Therefore requisition of funds for the same from the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage was fraudulent and unethical.

"To date, FKF has not released the accounts and financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2019.

"The delay in releasing these accounts is suspicious and is a cover and a ploy."

The stakeholders have now made their demands including investigating the Federation and prosecution of the officials if found guilty of fraud, misappropriation and theft of public funds.

"We the football stakeholders, therefore, demand that Nick Mwendwa and Barry Otieno account for the grants given to FKF by Caf for 2019 Afcon..., make public the requisition of funds and the budget sent to the Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage for the 2019 Afcon..., release and make public the FKF accounts and Financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2019.

"The former National Executive Committee members are held liable for a lack of transparency and accountability of taxpayers money and grants given to Football Kenya Federation by Caf, Fifa, Government of Kenya.

"Demand that the Directorate of Criminal investigations, investigate and prosecute Nick Mwendwa and his cohorts for fraud, misappropriation and theft of public funds.

Article continues below

"Demand that the EACC investigates Nick Mwendwa and cohorts for unethical and corrupt practices.

"Demand that the Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage ceases any further disbursements of funds to Football Kenya Federation until and after accounting for the grants issued hitherto."

Other stakeholders signed in the letter include Twaha Mbarak, Stephen Mburu, Angeline Elijah and Andrew Amukowa.