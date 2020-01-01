Tusker’s Aloro: Football politics, corruption and major challenges in my career

The defender has explained how the two vices have had varied effects on him since, discussing his best and worst moments

defender Rodgers Aloro has picked corruption and football politics as the major challenges he has faced.

The Ugandan signed for the 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions in 2018, has remained a major player under different coaches and has now spoken about ups and downs in his career.

“The challenges I have faced include; politics in football, not being valued as a player, a knee injury I got at KCC [now KCCA], not being paid for my efforts [salaries], and corruption,” Aloro told Sports Nation.

“In football politics, someone else is preferred to play in your position yet you are in better shape. Corruption like paying money to play or being selected in the team and in a way that you can be dropped from the team.

“When I was dropped from the Chan team two days before departing for and replaced by another player [Nicholas Wadada replaced him in the 2014 team] who was not in better shape than I was. The act of watching Chan on TV, yet you believe you could have been there fighting for your country.

“And [Non-payment of] salary like when I was at Rwenshama, I didn’t get paid.”

The star picked some of his current and former teammates as his all-time best and also spoke about his dreams, his best and worst moments.

“My dream is to play for my country and go professional outside East Africa, help change my community, my mother as well as my family because they are all I have got,” he added.

“My best match was when I was at KCC, we were playing I think Soana or Fire Masters FC, I won a penalty and scored it in injury time. Then also, my first game in where we beat in Meru when I was at FC in 2016.

“My worst game was at Rwenshama when we were playing against SC Villa and I missed a penalty to square the game 1-1 in 2013.

“The best football moment is when I won the championship with KCC two years in a row and my first call-up to the national team.

“The best goal was the one I scored against my former bosses Sofapaka in stoppage time, it ended 2-2 in the Kenya Premier League, I was playing for Tusker.

“My best teammates are Tom Masiko, Brian Majwega, Ntege Ivan, Hashim Sempala, Hassan Waswa, Brian Umony, Eugene Asike, Baker Lukooya, and Emery Muvuyekure.”