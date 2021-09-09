Football Manager 2022 release date confirmed as new game trailer is launched

The popular management simulation game is returning to PC, Mac and Xbox in 2022, with fans now knowing when they can get their hands on a copy

Football Manager 2022 will be released on November 9, with a teaser trailer having been launched to whet the appetite of supporters of the game.

As well as being available in the traditional PC format, FM22 will also be returning to Xbox, with details regarding new features to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

With a blockbuster summer transfer window having seen the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo change clubs, fans of the management simulation will undoubtedly be excited to start their careers when the game is released in two months' time.

Football Manager 2022 trailer

Success means more when you earn it.



Overcome the odds in #FM22 - Out from Nov 9th



📲 https://t.co/Xl574NFZkX pic.twitter.com/iChfOPqMGa — Football Manager (@FootballManager) September 9, 2021

What do we know so far about FM22?

Sports Interactive has confirmed that Football Manager 2022 will be released on November 9, with the game to be made available for PC and Mac users on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

Football Manager Xbox Edition will also be released on the same day for console users.

Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive's Studio Director, has said: "FM22 will break new ground for the Football Manager series as we arrive on Day One with Xbox Game Pass.

Article continues below

"The success of our return to Xbox last year surpassed even our expectations and we’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Microsoft to give Game Pass members the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager."

The game's mobile version, for iOS and Android, will also be returning and will be available on November 9. Details regarding Football Manager 2022 Touch, and the Nintendo Switch version of the game, are due to be released soon.

Further reading