Football Kenya Federation urges KPL and NSL clubs to adhere to Club Licensing policies

The process is meant to ensure the clubs meet minimum requirements needed to acquire the operating licenses for the upcoming season

Football Federation has carried out a workshop for National Super League Clubs on the Club Licensing process ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The workshop was attended by various officials from the NSL clubs and some from the selected Division One League clubs who could earn promotion to the second-tier next season.

FKF took the officials through the Club Licensing process that their clubs have to meet for next season.

FKF General Secretary Robert Muthomi said the license will help clubs adhere to good governance as they run their daily activities.

“Club Licensing is a directive from World Governing Body Fifa, through the Confederation of African Football (Caf). It is, therefore, a mandatory process that should be adhered to for the good of the game,” Muthomi told the FKF website.

“I want to urge all clubs to take this Club Licensing process seriously as it is our gateway to good governance in club football."

On Wednesday, the FKF Club Licensing Committee took the Kenyan Premier League clubs through the same process and the deadline for submission of the relevant documents for licensing was set to be June 7, 2019.

Some of the objectives that the Club Licensing process seek to achieve include promotion and improvement of the quality and the level of all football aspects in Kenya, ensure that the clubs have the appropriate infrastructure, knowledge and application in respect of management and organization.

To ensure clubs adapt and improve the sporting infrastructure and Improve the economic and financial capacity of the clubs, through proper corporate governance and control.