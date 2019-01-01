Football Kenya Federation sign partnership with Wadi Degla to help U-13 & U-15 teams

The Kenya U-15 and U-13 teams will use Wadi Degla’s facilities for training purposes

Degla Clubs Africa has been unveiled by Football Federation (FKF) as the official Youth National Teams partner.

TheU-13 and U-15 national teams will use Wadi Degla's mini-pitch, fully equipped gym, swimming pools, and restaurants facilities during their training sessions.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa hailed the initiative as an important move that will help the FKF achieve its dream of taking football to another level in the country.

“Age group national teams remain key in Football Kenya Federation’s long term football development agenda,” Mwendwa told FKF official website.

The U-15 team is hosted at the FKF’s National Center of Excellence under the homeschooling program, and the FKF-Wadi Degla partnership is poised to help them prepare better for international competitions.

“Our partnership with Wadi Degla will guarantee us quality training facilities and equipment which we believe will go a long way in making our youth teams better prepared for upcoming international assignments,” Mwendwa added.

The Kenya U-15 took part in April's Mediterranean International Cup in and left the tournament at the quarter-final stage, when they were beaten the French side ASM Belfortaine.