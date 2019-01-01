Football Kenya Federation impose tough sanctions on top KPL and NSL referees

Achilla, Opiyo, and Omondi are the three referees to have been suspended by the country’s football governing body

Football Federation have suspended three Kenyan Premier League ( ) referees after a review of questionable decisions they made during some league matches this season.

Joshua Achilla, Collins Opiyo, and Hosea Omondi are the officials who have been banned for various periods after their conduct was put under review and found that they made decisions that raised questions.

FKF through its Ad Hoc Committee has suspended Omondi and Achila for a period not exceeding three rounds of KPL matches. Collins Opiyo will be banned for four rounds.

Achila got himself on the FKF hot soup after controversial decisions made during the Mashemeji Derby which Ingwe ended up losing in February.

“On two occasions, your decisions on offside have changed the result of matches. That, you made two crucial decisions which had an impact on the FC v AFC FC match played on Feb 9, 2019, at the Kasarani Stadium,” the FKF committee judged in a statement seen by Goal .

Achila was also found guilty to have denied a goal when they were playing .

“That you denied Ulinzi Stars FC a goal through a wrong decision during the Sofapaka FC vs Ulinzi StarsFC match which changed the result of the match. Having admitted to the above offense, you are hereby suspended immediately for three rounds of Kenya Premier League calendar matches,” read part of the letter sent to Achilla.

Omondi was found guilty of not red carding Gor Mahia’s goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji when he denied a clear goal scoring chance. Sony Sugar lost the match 3-2 in Kisumu.

“During the Gor Mahia FC vs Sony Sugar FC played on April 3, 2019, in Kisumu, which you officiated as the Center Referee, you failed to send off Gor Mahia FC goalkeeper for denying a goal scoring opportunity by a deliberate handball outside the penalty area. The same offense by the opposing teammate got a send-off,” judgment on Omondi read.

“The FKF Ad Hoc Committee, which sat to deliberate on the above, noted inconsistency and lack of authority in officiating hence indirectly influencing the result of the match.

"In this regard, effective immediately you are hereby suspended for a period not exceeding three rounds of the Kenya Premier League calendar of matches.”

Opiyo was given the ban after his conduct during the Sofapaka v match was questioned. Opiyo awarded Batoto ba Mungu a late penalty that Umaru Kasumba scored to help Sofapaka win 1-0 on April 14.

“After a thorough review of the incident in a video clip that resulted in a penalty, the Committee is convinced that your decision was questionable since it is the attacker who initiated contact after realizing that he had lost possession of the ball in the penalty area,” read the Committee’s deliberations on Omondi’s conduct.

“As a matter of fact, the attacker should have been cautioned for simulation and an indirect free kick awarded to the defending team. You did not appear before the Committee when summoned for a hearing, this is, therefore, to inform you that you will be suspended with immediate effect for four rounds of KPL calendar,”

“Consideration will be advanced to you once you appear before the Ad-hoc Committee,” the letter sent to Collins (Opiyo) continued to read in part.

The judgments have come after a number of KPL coaches complained of questionable refereeing decisions.

Hassan Oktay of Gor Mahia, Patrick Odhiambo of Sony Sugar, ’s Bernard Mwalala, Sugar’s Francis Baraza and John Baraza of Sofapaka have been the notable tacticians who have stated their dissatisfaction on some of the calls made by match officials.