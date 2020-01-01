‘Football is unpredictable’ – Kisumu All-Stars warn despite advantage over Vihiga United

The return leg match will be played on November 3 as the clubs fight for the only available slot in the FKF Premier League

Kisumu All-Stars have admitted they are not off the hook yet despite taking a 2-1 advantage against in the FKF Premier League play-off on Saturday.

The Kisumu-based giants won the first leg at Mumias Complex and will now head into the return leg set for November 3 in Kisumu with a good chance of returning to the top-flight for another season.

However, despite the lead, All-Stars coach Andrew Aruka has maintained they still have a lot to do in the second leg to be assured of keeping their status in the top league.

“The two away goals do give us an advantage but we are not out of the woods yet and we must get the job done in the second leg,” Aroka is quoted by FKF Premier League social media pages.

“Football is unpredictable and anything can happen in the next game, so we can’t afford to be complacent.”

On his part, Vihiga coach Sammy Okoth blamed the team’s early penalty for the defeat, saying it disorganized his plans as the players started to give away balls in the middle of the pack.

“The early penalty undid our game plan completely,” Okoth explained. “We rushed into every decision we made after that and it played hugely to the benefit of our opponents.

“All-Stars’ plan also seemed to like it was geared around creating stoppages as they were too many of them and the game never really flowed.”

Willies Otenda powered the visitors into the lead in the fifth minute from the penalty spot and Vihiga United were unable to find an equaliser before the game went into the half-time break.

Dennis Wafula, who came on in the second half, equalised for Vihiga United in the 76th minute but Otenda returned with his second goal to restore the lead in the 80th minute.

Kisumu All-Stars, promoted at the end of the 2018/19 season from the National Super League (NSL), found their maiden campaign in the top-tier tough and now have to navigate the playoffs to remain in the top flight.

They only managed to register eight points, two wins, two draws and 12 losses before the league was cancelled in May.