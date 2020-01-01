KPL

‘Football is poorer without you!’ – Twitter reacts to mourn Owusu, former Ghana & Tusker striker

Dennis Mabuka
Comments()
Stephen Owusu of Tusker v AFC Leopards
Goal Kenya.
The former forward was part of the Brewers squad that won the KPL title, FKF Shield Cup in 2016 and also played for Nairobi Stima

The Kenyan football fraternity was thrown into mourning after news came in that former Nairobi Stima and Tusker striker Stephen Owusu had passed away.

The 37-year-old died on Saturday evening after a battle with a long illness that forced him to go back to Ghana for treatment. 

Owusu was part of the Brewers team that won the 2016 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) as well as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield Cup in the same year. 

Editors' Picks

More teams

    After a poor 2017 season in the Kenyan top-tier, Owusu was among the 14 players released by coach Robert Matano.

    Others who were shown the door alongside the Ghanaian were Anthony Ndolo, George Mandela, Moses Ndawula, Victor Ndinya, Luis Tera, Danson Kago, Noah Wafula, and Clifford Alwanga. 

    Humphrey Mieno, Allan Wanga, James Situma, and Cercidy Okeyo were also axed.

    Kenyans and top clubs in the league have now taken to Twitter to remember the striker, whose last assignment in Kenyan football was in the National Super League (NSL) with Nairobi Stima.

    Below is how Owusu has been remembered.

    Close