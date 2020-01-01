‘Football is poorer without you!’ – Twitter reacts to mourn Owusu, former Ghana & Tusker striker

The former forward was part of the Brewers squad that won the KPL title, FKF Shield Cup in 2016 and also played for Nairobi Stima

The Kenyan football fraternity was thrown into mourning after news came in that former Nairobi Stima and striker Stephen Owusu had passed away.

The 37-year-old died on Saturday evening after a battle with a long illness that forced him to go back to for treatment.

Owusu was part of the Brewers team that won the 2016 Kenyan Premier League ( ) as well as the Football Federation (FKF) in the same year.

After a poor 2017 season in the Kenyan top-tier, Owusu was among the 14 players released by coach Robert Matano.

Others who were shown the door alongside the Ghanaian were Anthony Ndolo, George Mandela, Moses Ndawula, Victor Ndinya, Luis Tera, Danson Kago, Noah Wafula, and Clifford Alwanga.

Humphrey Mieno, Allan Wanga, James Situma, and Cercidy Okeyo were also axed.

Kenyans and top clubs in the league have now taken to Twitter to remember the striker, whose last assignment in Kenyan football was in the National Super League (NSL) with Nairobi Stima.

Below is how Owusu has been remembered.

Football is poorer without you. Thank you for the many memories.

Rest in Peace Stephen Owusu 😢 pic.twitter.com/zuRgFsVKzI — Herbert Mwachiro (@HerboTawa) October 24, 2020

My sincere & heartfelt condolences to the family of Stephen Owusu 🇬🇭 formerly with Tusker FC. Definitely one of the best opponents I’ve ever played against . Unplayable on his good day & a sharp thorn in the flesh of our defense line. May his soul Rest In Peace. 🕯 — Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) October 24, 2020

I've seen a few tweets announcing Stephen Owusu's death. I didn't want to believe it. But I gather he has rested. That header against in Machakos that ensured we remain in the hunt for the league in 2016 will never be forgotten. Shine on your way Owusu. — Japheth Mutinda (@JaphMutinda) October 24, 2020

We have received with great shock the sad news of the passing away of our former striker Stephen Owusu.



Owusu was a committed and hard working player during his time at the club and his demise is a massive blow not only to his family but also to the football community. pic.twitter.com/UTOWaHe0Y3 — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) October 25, 2020

We are saddened by the passing on of former @tusker_fc, Nairobi Stima and @wazitofc forward Stephen Owusu.



Our deepest condolences to his family and friends 🙏.@FKFPLG pic.twitter.com/2r0Gs0s7aS — Bandari Football Club (@bandariofficial) October 25, 2020

We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of former Nairobi Stima, Tusker and Wazito FC Forward Stephen Owusu.



May His soul rest in eternal peace.#WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/oozZcZYjZd — FC (@k_sharksfc) October 24, 2020

Former @Tusker and Nairobi Stima striker Stephen Owusu has passed away.



The 37-year-old died on Saturday evening after a battle with a long illness that forced him to go back to Ghana for treatment. 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/rLRKU0kRck — Max Gooner🔴 (@max_adagala) October 24, 2020

RIP Stephen Owusu. My deepest condolences to his family and friends 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/2O4gdzRVPZ — Ben Kunga (@Ben_kunga) October 24, 2020