‘Football is poorer without you!’ – Twitter reacts to mourn Owusu, former Ghana & Tusker striker
The Kenyan football fraternity was thrown into mourning after news came in that former Nairobi Stima and Tusker striker Stephen Owusu had passed away.
The 37-year-old died on Saturday evening after a battle with a long illness that forced him to go back to Ghana for treatment.
Owusu was part of the Brewers team that won the 2016 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) as well as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield Cup in the same year.
After a poor 2017 season in the Kenyan top-tier, Owusu was among the 14 players released by coach Robert Matano.
Others who were shown the door alongside the Ghanaian were Anthony Ndolo, George Mandela, Moses Ndawula, Victor Ndinya, Luis Tera, Danson Kago, Noah Wafula, and Clifford Alwanga.
Humphrey Mieno, Allan Wanga, James Situma, and Cercidy Okeyo were also axed.
Kenyans and top clubs in the league have now taken to Twitter to remember the striker, whose last assignment in Kenyan football was in the National Super League (NSL) with Nairobi Stima.
Below is how Owusu has been remembered.
Football is poorer without you. Thank you for the many memories.— Herbert Mwachiro (@HerboTawa) October 24, 2020
Rest in Peace Stephen Owusu 😢 pic.twitter.com/zuRgFsVKzI
My sincere & heartfelt condolences to the family of Stephen Owusu 🇬🇭 formerly with Tusker FC. Definitely one of the best opponents I’ve ever played against . Unplayable on his good day & a sharp thorn in the flesh of our defense line. May his soul Rest In Peace. 🕯— Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) October 24, 2020
I've seen a few tweets announcing Stephen Owusu's death. I didn't want to believe it. But I gather he has rested. That header against Bandari in Machakos that ensured we remain in the hunt for the league in 2016 will never be forgotten. Shine on your way Owusu.— Japheth Mutinda (@JaphMutinda) October 24, 2020
We have received with great shock the sad news of the passing away of our former striker Stephen Owusu.— WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) October 25, 2020
Owusu was a committed and hard working player during his time at the club and his demise is a massive blow not only to his family but also to the football community. pic.twitter.com/UTOWaHe0Y3
We are saddened by the passing on of former @tusker_fc, Nairobi Stima and @wazitofc forward Stephen Owusu.— Bandari Football Club (@bandariofficial) October 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences to his family and friends 🙏.@FKFPLG pic.twitter.com/2r0Gs0s7aS
We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of former Nairobi Stima, Tusker and Wazito FC Forward Stephen Owusu.— Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) October 24, 2020
May His soul rest in eternal peace.#WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/oozZcZYjZd
Former @Tusker and Nairobi Stima striker Stephen Owusu has passed away.— Max Gooner🔴 (@max_adagala) October 24, 2020
The 37-year-old died on Saturday evening after a battle with a long illness that forced him to go back to Ghana for treatment. 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/rLRKU0kRck
RIP Stephen Owusu. My deepest condolences to his family and friends 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/2O4gdzRVPZ— Ben Kunga (@Ben_kunga) October 24, 2020
😢 | Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace.#RIPOwusu https://t.co/cDoeO5eFWH— Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) October 25, 2020