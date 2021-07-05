‘Football is cruel’ – AFC Leopards’ Aussems after derby defeat to Gor Mahia

The Belgian tactician bemoans missed chances as Ingwe failed to beat their rivals in the domestic derby on Sunday

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems believes his team did not deserve to lose the FKF Shield Cup final against Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Ingwe missed out on a continental ticket after they suffered a 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat against K’Ogalo in the final of the derby staged at Nyayo Stadium.

After a 0-0 draw at full-time, the Mashemeji clubs had to engage in the shootout in order for the winner to be determined and Gor Mahia emerged superior after Ingwe failed to convert two of their opening spot-kicks.

Sydney Ochieng, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, and Clifton Miheso scored for Gor Mahia while Washington Munene scored the only goal for AFC Leopards after Isaac Kipyegon and Said Tsuma were unable to convert their penalties.

The Belgian tactician, who was eyeing his first trophy with Ingwe since joining them at the start of the season, believes his team deserved to carry the day as they played attractive football but luck was not on their side.

Football is cruel ... Today AFC Leopards played an attractive football but beaten on penalties ...I would like to thank my players , my staff for their commitment in recent weeks under extremely difficult circumstances . Can't wait to see fans in the stands ! Future is bright !

“Football is cruel,” Aussems wrote on his Twitter handle. “Today [Sunday] AFC Leopards played attractive football but were beaten on penalties.

“I would like to thank my players, my staff for their commitment in recent weeks under extremely difficult circumstances. Can't wait to see fans in the stands! Future is bright!”

AFC should have finished off the game in the first half where they dominated play and missed a host of chances with their lead striker Elvis Rupia responsible.

The former Nzoia Sugar striker had a one-on-one situation on two occasions but could not beat K’Ogalo keeper Gad Mathews, who was outstanding and he eventually saved two penalties to hand his side the trophy.

Gor Mahia have now won the domestic trophy for the 11th time in their history and have assured themselves of continental football yet again next season.

K’Ogalo will take part in the Caf Confederation Cup while Tusker will represent the country in the Champions League.