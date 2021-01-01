'Football is a game of moments' - Nzoia Sugar's Shikanda after win over Gor Mahia

The Sugar Millers put up an improved second half to claim maximum points against K'Ogalo who started the game better

Nzoia Sugar head coach Ibrahim Shikanda is not concerned with the way his charges played in the first half against Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions Gor Mahia.

The hosts struggled to match their visitors in the first half at Mumias Complex on Saturday and conceded courtesy of Samuel Onyango. However, they upped their tempo after the break and scored through Gaetan Masha and Moses Mwale to win 2-1 and claim maximum points.

The tactician has further appreciated the efforts put in by his charges to ensure they won the game on Saturday and remained optimistic of getting a positive outcome away to Bandari in their next assignment.

"I thank God as well as the boys for their display that granted us a win against Gor Mahia," Shikanda told Goal.

"It is normal [to see teams struggle] and we are not any different. Yes, we were down in the first half but that is football. It is a game of moments, you might play badly in the first half but rectify in the second one or vice versa.

"We will be giving our best away to Bandari hoping to get a positive outcome as well."

In an initial interview, Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo conceded his team lost the game because they lost momentum in the second half.

"In the first half we played really well, we were the better team by far," Omollo told Goal.

"We were better in attack and defence as well in the first half. The ball was swiftly moved around and the team was rewarded with a goal. The first half was ours, we dominated."

The 51-year-old went on to explain why his charges conceded in the second half and went on to lose the game.

"After the break, we lost concentration and made basic mistakes and Nzoia capitalised," Omollo added.

"We were out completely, no energy and it is something we have discussed with the coach to see how we can work on it. Even the goals we conceded came out of concentration lapses.

"In the second goal, we did not react fast enough and we were punished.

"The second half was the complete opposite of what we did in the first one. But it is something that will be worked on and we will definitely be better in our next game."