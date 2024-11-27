Plan your next football holiday with Etihad Airways Black Friday sale: Discounts to Saudi, Japan, Australia and more

Check out how Etihad Airway’s Black Friday sale could make your football holiday dreams come true

Forget about fretting over the usual Black Friday festive shopping frenzy. Sit back, relax and make those 2025 holiday dreams become reality. Instead of buying gifts, help create priceless memories for yourself and others that will last forever. Etihad Airways launches its eye-popping Black Friday sale this week, offering holidaymakers, including football fans, the opportunity to take advantage of cheaper flights to multiple destinations all over the globe. The UAE’s national carrier are offering staggering discounts of up to 20% on selected flights between 15 January and 31 May 2025. The Etihad Airways Black Friday promotion runs from November 27th to December 3rd 2024, so stop daydreaming and get 2025 off to a real bang.

Football (or soccer) is truly a world game, bringing together people and nations from all different backgrounds and cultures. Etihad Airways are constantly adding new and exciting destinations to their ever-growing global network, giving football fans the chance of a lifetime to watch some of the best clubs and players from all over the world in action. Watching football live on TV is a delight, but experiencing it from within the stadium itself is a unique and thrilling experience. Whether you want to fly to Abu Dhabi or choose from over 75 locations in over 40 countries, you can see more of the world with Etihad Airways. Take a look at their latest destination additions and start planning an unforgettable football-viewing adventure.

Etihad Airways are proudly partnered with a number of City Football Group clubs, which are based in locations all over the planet. Those clubs are Manchester City, New York City, Melbourne City, Girona and Mumbai City. Those partnerships demonstrate the airline’s deep commitment to global engagement and connecting football fans worldwide. Etihad Airways' Black Friday flight offers allow football fans to see some of the world’s best stars in action. How about going to see Erling Haaland and Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri, wowing the Manchester City faithful at the Etihad Stadium or getting close to the pitch side at the Bernabeu to catch Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham strutting their stuff for Real Madrid. The possibilities are endless, so let your football imagination go wild and become a reality with Etihad Airways.

Let GOAL show you everything you need to know about Etihad’s Black Friday sale and the best destinations for your next football holiday.

Etihad Airways Black Friday sale

Travel the world and visit some of the best football destinations and cities with the Black Friday flight sale from Etihad Airways. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, are offering staggering discounts of up to 20% on selected flights between 15 January to 31 May 2025 to numerous destinations across its network. Those wishing to book are advised to visit etihad.com or the Etihad app for the latest sale fares and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their final destination.

Make sure you don’t forget about the 20% off sale by signing up for updates on the Etihad website. You can also browse Etihad flights on Skyscanner to look at routes and get a rough idea of prices. You can set up price alerts so you know when fares have dropped and experiment with features like searching for flights to ‘everywhere’ for some holiday inspiration. Check out some of Etihad Airways’ average flight prices to and from major cities below:

From To Flight time Prices from London Melbourne 20h 55m £810 Istanbul Riyadh 4h 15m $520 New York Tokyo 14h 30m $1150 Doha New York 14h 40m QAR 1800 Abu Dhabi Manchester 8h 10m AED 1600 Sydney Madrid 23h 50m AUD 1100 Paris Mumbai 8h 50m EUR 550 Delhi Milan 8h 55m INR 18000 Boston Sydney 22h 55m $2500

What are the best football travel destinations?

Manchester

Manchester is one of the best football destinations in the world and Europe. The city is synonymous with the sport, written in the DNA of those born and bred there. Life in England’s northern powerhouse of Manchester revolves around a couple of footballing giants, Manchester United (the Reds) and Manchester City (the Blues). Manchester is the only city in Europe with two treble-winning teams, and no other place is likely to match that feat soon. United dominated English football for much of the 1990s and early 2000s under Sir Alex Ferguson and remain the nation's biggest club, but it’s their crosstown rivals, Manchester City, who, under Pep Guardiola’s guidance, have been the more successful side in recent years.

While in Manchester, it’s worth going on the stadium tours of both clubs, of course. Head to Old Trafford for Manchester Utd and to the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City. On the stadium tours, you can delve into each club's prestigious football history and are given amazing access to the various facilities, including pitch-side views. Stadium tours aside, there are plenty of other attractions and activities to visit and indulge in whilst in Manchester. The city is home to the National Football Museum, the place to learn more about the beautiful game and to share stories about the world’s favourite sport. The National Football Museum is located in Manchester’s iconic Urbis Building, in the heart of the city centre, within the Medieval Quarter area and is open seven days a week. Within the Medieval Quarter, you will also find attractions such as the Manchester Corn Exchange, the AO Arena and Manchester Cathedral.

Manchester even has a football-themed hotel to stay in. Hotel Football was set up by Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, along with several of their Class ’92 teammates in 2015. Located directly opposite Old Trafford, The 133-room Hotel Football offers views over the ground and has won a plethora of awards over the past decade. Those looking for a bite to eat close to Old Trafford don’t have to wander too far, as located within Hotel Football is Café Football. The restaurant serves locally sourced, hearty food, and the football-inspired menu offers something for everyone. Check out the Scholesy, Veganaldo or Messi Fries.

For those looking to stay closer to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, the Leonardo Hotel Manchester Piccadilly is worth checking out. Situated less than a mile away from the Etihad, it’s also nestled within easy reach of Manchester's key attractions, including the Co-op Live, which is the UK's largest entertainment arena. If you need a pre-match or post-match meal, The Hip Hop Chip Shop hits the spot. The fish & chip business in Ancoats won street food trader of the year at the 2017 Manchester Food and Drink Festival, before the current shop was established. It offers great food, service and music (especially if you’re into hip-hop).

Riyadh

The Saudi Pro League has been all the rage recently, with a number of the world’s biggest footballing names heading to the Middle East. Four of the current league’s clubs hail from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh. Those first three clubs have dominated the league in the past, winning 34 of the 49 previous Saudi Arabian titles, and a Riyadh-based team has finished first or second in the league in each of the past 21 seasons. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are two of the biggest clubs in the capital and attract some huge stars. Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrovic & Joao Cancelo are currently in the Al-Hilal ranks, with Cristiano Ronaldo & Sadio Mane both playing at Al-Nassr.

Both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are located close to each other, near Boulevard Riyadh City, which has become an increasingly vibrant tourist hotspot within Riyadh due to the growth and expansion of Riyadh Season (a series of annual entertainment, cultural, and sporting events). Al-Hilal currently plays their home games at the Kingdom Arena. Construction of the Kingdom Arena, which was intended to be an entertainment focal point, only began in mid-2023, with Al-Hilal playing their first game at the venue earlier this year. Nearby attractions include King Abdullah Park, a vast green space with playgrounds, walking paths, and recreational facilities, as well as the King Abdulaziz Historical Center.

Al-Nassr play their home games at the King Saud University Stadium (KSUS), known as Al-Awwal Park, due to sponsorship reasons, which is just a 12-minute drive south of the Kingdom Arena. Al-Nassr have been residents at Al-Awwal Park since 2020. The Kingdom Centre Tower, one of Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks and a tourist hotspot, is close to Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr’s grounds. The Kingdom Centre Tower stands at a height of 302 metres and offers breathtaking views of the city.

Those looking for a good spot to grab a bite to eat should visit Sultan Steakhouse, located at The Boulevard Riyadh. Sultans isn't your average steakhouse, it's a place where Turkish maestros turn a meal into an experience of unrivalled service and a dash of theatre. From ambience to flavours, Sultans continues to redefine the steakhouse experience. If visiting central Riyadh, Fans Up Café could be right up your street. The Al Waha establishment, which is a great outpost for football fans, was the first location to host a sports cinema in Saudi Arabia. This unique cafe allows you to savour the best dishes and Arabic coffee while following all the latest football action at the same time.

If you need a place to stay, the 5-star Hometel Residence in Hittin Boulevard is a beautiful, classy, quiet hotel, within reachable distance of Boulevard World and the Kingdom Arena. If searching for a less expensive stayover but still within the vicinity of both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr’s grounds, Super 8 Al Riyadh could be worth a look. Again, landmarks such as The Kingdom Centre Tower and Al Faisaliah Mall are also nearby, and the ‘Super 8’ is also a reasonable journey from the airport.

Melbourne

Finding enjoyment in Melbourne is a simple task. It’s where Australia keeps its headline sporting events and is widely regarded as the country's cultural capital and one of the world's most liveable cities. Melbourne is home to some of the country’s biggest sporting arenas and holds the title of Australia’s most successful footballing city. Melbourne’s two biggest teams are Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, and both clubs play their home games at AAMI Park.

AAMI Park is a multi-purpose stadium in the Melbourne Sports and Entertainment Precinct in the suburb of East Melbourne. Built in 2010, it’s home to various rugby leagues, rugby unions, and football/soccer teams, and it can hold a capacity of approximately 30,000 people. Richmond Station is the closest form of public transport to the stadium, and with a host of pre-game and post-game pubs and bars in the area, it’s the best place to soak up the noise and atmosphere. Victory are historically the most successful of the two Melbourne sides having won the A-League Grand Final on four occasions and reigned as regular season ‘Premier’ champs, three times. However, Melbourne City have grown in stature since City Football Group bought out the Holding M.S. Australia consortium to secure 100% club ownership.

Whatever sport you follow, you’re sure to enjoy visiting all of Melbourne’s sporting venues while in the city. The Melbourne Sports Walk tour covers about 5 miles. From the National Tennis Centre to Olympic Park, Australia’s AFL grounds and the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, you’ll get a buzz from immersing yourself in all of Melbourne’s sporting culture and history.

The Langham is a great place to stay for those wanting to partake in all the footballing and sporting opportunities Melbourne has to offer. The Langham Hotel is situated in a great spot on the Yarra River, within a mile of AAMI Park and provides an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience. While staying at The Langham, you may want to check out some of the restaurants a short walk from the hotel, including Chin Chin and Conservatory. Nearby non-sporting attractions include the Royal Botanic Gardens, the Arts Centre and Eureka Skydeck.

Those looking for a sporting bar and dining venue may want to give Ballers Clubhouse a whirl. It’s situated in the buzzy Chinatown of Melbourne, north of the Yarra River and offers visitors a mind-blowing experience. This spectacular social club is a revolutionary super-venue that blends club, bar and dining with the world's most popular bar games.