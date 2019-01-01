‘Football has no age limit!’ - Kenyans react after Dennis Oliech signs for Gor Mahia

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda revealed to Goal that the former Harambee Stars striker will stay with the club for two seasons

Gor Mahia have confirmed the signing of Dennis Oliech on a two-year deal.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda revealed to Goal that the former Harambee Stars captain has penned a contract that will see him play for two seasons. “It is a done deal and not rumors anymore. Dennis Oliech has signed a contract for two seasons with Gor Mahia,” Aduda told Goal.com.

Asked how much the player will earn per month, Aduda said, “I don’t know, who came up with the Sh350, 000 figure and I can categorically state that that is not true. Oliech has signed and says we should keep contract details secret.

"What is more important is that he has officially put pen to paper and will now be eligible to play in our next league match.”

Here is how Kenyans reacted to the shock transfer that will see Oliech, who last featured for Mathare United in Kenyan soil, become the highest paid player.

Happy for Dennis Oliech. Now go out there and do what you do best. pic.twitter.com/vouDCSLi7g — Michael Kwambo ™ (@michaelkwambo) January 2, 2019

Dennis Oliech, Gor Mahia- sounds just right. If the whole world can smile, why not Dennis, why not Gor Mahia — John Aggrey (@Superjohna07) January 2, 2019

Legendary striker Dennis Oliech has come out of retirement & penned a 2 year deal with record KPL champions Gor Mahia FC.



The deal reportedly includes Ksh3.5M sign-on fee.



Oliech will be unveiled on January 9th in Kisumu when Gor face Posta Rangers. pic.twitter.com/oglcsAtj8Y — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) January 2, 2019

Last Year: Dennis Oliech lost mum because of cancer



He was trolled of being broke after spending his saving to treat his ailing mum



Today he makes a comeback after nearly 15yrs & gets a 2 yrs deal with Gor Mahia. He will be the highest paid Kenyan footballer. Talk of Resilience pic.twitter.com/SgfXEufKnW — Jacque Maribe (@Jacque_Maribe) January 2, 2019

Dennis Oliech move to Gor Mahia :



✓ Salary of Sh350,000 per month



✓ Sh3.5million sign on fee to be paid in two installments



Meanwhile,people who slander him are already broke on 2nd January 😂😩😭😭 — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) January 2, 2019

Nw to those Kenyan Dullards Insulting Dennis Oliech for signing for Gor Mahia . Do You Know Siyabonga Nomvethe yes that one has just signed a two year extension in the SA league and yes at 41. MOTOR MOUTH IDIOTS. — Benard Wandera (@Benardo23) January 2, 2019

Good luck Dennis Oliech 🤙 pic.twitter.com/bksrLLHotk — Laura Walubengo (@lwalubengo) January 2, 2019

Those saying Dennis Oliech is too old should shove it deep down their throats...the Rift Valley guy who won the marathon is older than Oliech and continue to make it very difficult for his younger compatriots. It’s the mind, and what it tells the body. Viva!!! — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) January 2, 2019

My colleague, who earns 17K, has spent an hour explaining to us why Dennis Oliech should not have accepted 350K from Gor Mahia. — Joshua K. Njenga (@JKNjenga) January 2, 2019

Hoping he still has the golden boots he used in 2010. Hoping Dennis-The Menace will shine @kpl for k-ogalo. #dennisoliech pic.twitter.com/Eqs8i8RBFv — ANTONY NJERU (@njeruantononyua) January 2, 2019

#GorMahia signs Dennis Oliech on a 2year deal



Who is laughing now pic.twitter.com/IrbsZfCZUR — KIBE HuM (@kibe_hum) January 2, 2019

Those People who were saying Dennis Oliech is Jobless and broke. How is life taking you so far? Mans going to earn a Whooping 350k monthly for 2 yrs lol. This is indeed a happy new Year for Kenya Football. Before you say he's old, Let's see how many Marathon Athletes are young.😂 pic.twitter.com/MCRROqBA2B — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) January 2, 2019

Former Kenyan International Dennis Oliech has been signed by KPL Champions Gor Mahia and will be pocketing Kshs.Sh350,000 per Month. Congrats to the former Harambee Stars striker for reinventing yourself. pic.twitter.com/tyDpp8NnUE — Atanas (@_Atanasi) January 2, 2019

Dennis Oliech has signed a two-year deal with KPL champions Gor Mahia FC.

Baba will pay his allowances 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4ceEr7e9Ud — The Mnur Feruz (@Mnurferuz) January 2, 2019

Gor Mahia sign striker Dennis Oliech - welcome to this great club The Menace#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/mciLJNb2a8 Article continues below — OGINGA EVANS (@evanskart8ngal) January 2, 2019

Dennis Oliech remains, to date, the football HERO of our generation, Dennis the menace. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/5sd55g1cSp — Derek Joe (@derekjoe254) January 2, 2019