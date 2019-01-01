Live Scores
‘Football has no age limit!’ - Kenyans react after Dennis Oliech signs for Gor Mahia

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda revealed to Goal that the former Harambee Stars striker will stay with the club for two seasons

Gor Mahia have confirmed the signing of Dennis Oliech on a two-year deal.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda revealed to Goal that the former Harambee Stars captain has penned a contract that will see him play for two seasons. “It is a done deal and not rumors anymore. Dennis Oliech has signed a contract for two seasons with Gor Mahia,” Aduda told Goal.com.

Asked how much the player will earn per month, Aduda said, “I don’t know, who came up with the Sh350, 000 figure and I can categorically state that that is not true. Oliech has signed and says we should keep contract details secret.

"What is more important is that he has officially put pen to paper and will now be eligible to play in our next league match.”

Here is how Kenyans reacted to the shock transfer that will see Oliech, who last featured for Mathare United in Kenyan soil, become the highest paid player.

