Football counties disown Mbarak as FKF league to resume this weekend

Registered Football counties have rejected a move mooted by Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak to endorse him as their spokesman.

Mbarak is seeking endorsement to challenge for the seat when elections are called for after the Ministry of Sports moved to dissolve the federation led by Nick Mwendwa and appoint a caretaker committee headed by retired Justice Aaron Ringera to run the same for the next six months.

Spokesperson rejected

“We the County Football Association have on this day November 24, 2021, rejected in total the endorsement of spokesperson for and on behalf of the County Football Associations,” read part of the letter signed by 32 county officials and obtained by GOAL.

“We reiterate that such a scheme to install a spokesperson is unwarranted, illegal, shallow, and hollow to the core. We the County Football Associations in our national Consultative meeting in Kakamega rejected the proposal to endorse any one person to be our spokesperson.

“We have today [Wednesday] walked out of a meeting ostensibly called to discuss challenges County Football Associations are facing with compliance with the Sports Act 2013 [Revised], to our surprise and dismay the meeting was turned out to be a platform to seek endorsement for one Twaha Mbarak.

“We express our deepest displeasure with the conduct of the conveners of this "kangaroo court styled" meeting, for duping the County Football Associations to attend a meeting whose hidden agenda turned to be a separate desperate an insatiable hunger to coronate one Twaha Mbarak as the spokesperson.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we reject in total any move to appoint, nominate or vote for one as a spokesperson on behalf of the County Football Associations.

"Such a position does not exist in the Sports Act 2013 [Revised] nor in the County Football Associations Constitution, such an installation will render the exercise an exercise in futility, the process and its intended action to be invalid, null, and void.”

'FKF Premier League set to resume'

Meanwhile, the FKF Premier League will resume this weekend after it was halted by the caretaker committee.

The committee held a meeting with club officials on Wednesday where they discussed among other things, the return of the league, the mode of paying referees and securing a title sponsor for the league.

“We have had a successful meeting with club officials and I can confirm to you the league will resume this weekend, most probably Friday or Saturday,” a source from the caretaker committee, who was part of the meeting, told GOAL.

Only Tusker and Gor Mahia will not be involved when the league resumes as they are engaged with Caf Confederation Cup matches.

Tusker will host CS Sfaxien of Tunisia on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium while Gor Mahia will play away against AS Otoho d’Oyo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat, also on Sunday.