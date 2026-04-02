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Following the Dosari shock… Al-Hilal breathes a sigh of relief at the return of their defensive duo

Al Hilal vs Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
S. Al-Dawsari
M. Al-Harbi
H. Al Tambakti
Saudi Arabia

The decision rests with the Italian coach

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi breathed a sigh of relief at the return of two of his key defenders ahead of Saturday’s clash with Al-Taawoun in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

Al-Hilal have been plagued by a string of injuries, most notably to Salem Al-Dossari, Sultan Mandash and Frenchman Simon Bouabri.

Al-Hilal announced via its official account on the ‘X’ social media platform that the defensive duo of Muteb Al-Harbi and Hassan Tambakti have recovered.

Al-Hilal’s medical staff confirmed that the pair took part in team training as normal on Thursday.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

Consequently, the decision on whether to field them rests with Simone Inzaghi, though he will have several options given the difficulty of the match against Al-Taawoun.

Al-Hilal sit second in the Roshen League table with 64 points, three points behind leaders Al-Nassr.


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