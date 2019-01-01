Folarin Balogun signs professional contract with Arsenal

The highly-rated teenage striker is still eligible to play for Nigeria, USA or England

Folarin Balogun has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, who has been on the books of the north London outfit since 10, with 13 goals in as many appearances, is currently the Gunners' top scorer in the U18s this season.

"It feels really good. I’ve been at the club since I was young, so I’m just happy that I’ve been given the opportunity to push on," Balogun told club website.

"It’s been a rollercoaster of a journey with a lot of ups and downs, but I’m glad that my hard work has been noticed and it’s starting to pay off."

On his outstanding feat in the U18 Premier League, he continued: It’s been a good season so far and I’m scoring a lot of goals, so I just want to keep scoring and continue helping the team week in, week out.

"Individually my goal is to finish the season as the top goalscorer in the U-18 Premier League."

Born in New York to a Nigerian father, Balogun grew up in London and has represented England and the United States of America both U18 level, although representing the latter coming in an unofficial competition last year. Also, he is still eligible to represent Nigeria.