- Inter bound Balogun turns to R9 for inspiration
- Watching Ronaldo's highlights at Inter
- Inter ready to pay €25m plus €5m add-ons
WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter-linked USMNT star uploaded a story on his Instagram where he can be seen watching Ronaldo in action during the Brazilian's time at Inter in Serie A.instagram/balogun
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been heavily linked with a move to Inter, with the Italian giants ready to pay €25m (£22m/$28m) plus €5m (£4m/$6m) in bonuses as well as add a hefty sell-on clause for the future. Arsenal, though are said to be demanding £50 million ($64m) for the youngster.
WHAT NEXT FOR FOLARIN BALOGUN? The striker, who spent the last season on loan at Reims in Ligue 1, is reportedly unhappy at Arsenal and wants to depart soon. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, will go all out for the 22-year-old after missing out on signing Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham.