Folarin Balogun OPPOSED to new Arsenal contract & another loan transfer as USMNT target mulls over future options

Folarin Balogun is reportedly opposed to signing a new contract at Arsenal and has no desire to make another loan move this summer.

Striker starring while on loan in France

Two years left on Gunners deal

Attracting interest from across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old striker has seen his stock soar during the 2022-23 campaign, with 19 goals recorded during a productive stint at Ligue 1 outfit Reims. Those exploits have led to him becoming caught up in an international allegiance tug of war between England and the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there is a big decision to make there, Balogun is also seeing questions asked of his club future. He still has two years left to run on his deal at Arsenal, but is reluctant to discuss fresh terms as he wants to be first-choice somewhere at this stage of his career and knows that he will face competition from the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at Emirates Stadium.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Athletic reports that no new deal will be discussed this summer, while Balogun has also made it clear that he does not want to see another loan switch sanctioned. Instead, he will wait to see whether reported interest from the likes of AC Milan, Inter, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig delivers formal approaches.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun is ready to test himself in another new environment, having shown what he is capable of in France this season, and is open the idea of completing a permanent transfer away from Arsenal that will benefit his development in the long run.

