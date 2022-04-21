Foden sets new record under Guardiola management as Man City retake Premier League lead with Brighton win
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden became the youngest player to ever start 50 top-flight matches under Pep Guardiola when he appeared in the starting XI on Wednesday against Brighton in a 3-0 victory.
Foden, 21, marked the occasion with a goal as his team returned to the top of the Premier League.
He has now featured in 93 total Premier League games - 43 as a substitute - under the watch of his Spanish manager.
Foden sets record under Guardiola
At 21 years and 327 days, Foden overtook Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets as the youngest player to 50 starts under Guardiola. Busquets reached the mark at 22 years and 120 days in November 2010.
Additionally, Foden became the youngest player to 50 starts under any boss at Manchester City since goalkeeper Joe Hart did so in January 2009.
In his young English career, Foden has scored 23 Premier League goals to go along with 11 assists. Eleven of his goal involvements have come this term amid a push for a fourth title in five years.
Foden's display against Brighton
The Manchester City star scored in the 65th minute to double his side's lead over Brighton.
His strike from outside the box took a strong deflection to wrong-foot goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Bernardo Silva then increased the lead to three in the 82nd minute as Manchester City eased to victory.
Guardiola's match verdict
"It was a good test and we behaved exceptional," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day. "That is why we won the game.
"We didn't let them play. Brighton have this quality. In the second half we found the goals that we could not find in the first half."