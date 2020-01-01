Focused Tusker not excited about Gor Mahia victory - Matano

The win was the second straight one for the 2016 champions after beating Western Stima 5-2 in a previous encounter in Kisumu

head coach Robert Matano has claimed they are not excited about the win and their focus is now on the next Football Federation Premier League match against .

Although Matano stated they are happy and not excited by the second consecutive win, he added the players faced Gor Mahia like a cohesive unit unlike how they performed in the previous games.

“I am happy because we played well especially after starting badly,” Matano stated on the club’s Facebook page.

“We lost to AFC because of a lack of cohesiveness and preparedness in the team but now we have trained around two to three weeks and I can see the cohesion and players understand one another.

“I knew they will do something because they have been finishing chances in training. Henry Meja and David Majak have been so good and given that they are still young, they have a long way to go and have a good future awaiting them.

“We are happy but not excited as we focus on the next match on Sunday, where we hope to play the same way and win.”

Meja, who scored the winner against K’Ogalo hoped the goal will be the beginning of a good future as he targets double-digits.

“I am very happy because I have been looking for goals and I got one finally. I hope the goal against Gor Mahia will open the door for many more,” Meja, who came on in the second half, told the club’s website.

“I will work hard and hope I score even in the next games. Since I joined Tusker, life has been good because the coach has been an encouraging figure. My brother has also done a good job because he is always pushing me to work even harder especially during workouts.

“I had set a target of 15 goals but the coach had set a target of 10 so I added five on the coach’s target.”

After facing Vihiga United on December 20, the Brewers will be up against on January 1, 2021, before facing two weeks later.