"I really like the player Wirtz' - France star Antoine Griezmann lauds three Germany stars ahead of national teams' Tuesday clash

Antoine Griezmann has hailed three Germany players ahead of France's meeting with their beleaguered European rivals.

Griezmann hails three Germany players

Name-checks Florian Wirtz, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane

Germany without a manager and in crisis

WHAT HAPPENED? Griezmann has taken the time to hail three of the opposition's squad ahead of the clash between the two sides on Tuesday. The quotes come amid a Germany crisis, with Hansi Flick being sacked on the back of a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Japan. They have lost all of their last three fixtures, also being beaten by Poland and Colombia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Per Sport journalist Patrick Berger, Griezmann said: “I really liked the player Wirtz, I think his name is Wirtz. I think it's great how he played. I also really like Kimmich. He is a bit the general of the German team. He does everything well. He can play on the right, play on the six. He’s a leader.

“Leroy Sané is also good. Even if he has ups and downs, he is a great attacker. He always wants to put the opponent under pressure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann is one of the most experienced members of the French squad and has won 122 caps for his country, scoring 43 goals. If he plays against Germany, he will move level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the fourth-most capped French player of all time.

WHAT NEXT? The friendly between the world champions and Germany will take place on Tuesday.