Florentino Perez held talks with Carlo Ancelotti immediately after Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.

Perez held lengthy talks with Ancelotti

Real Madrid have not won in last three games

Held to a goalless draw by Real Betis

WHAT HAPPENED? The Madrid president did not waste time after the match against Real Betis and immediately met Ancelotti in the dressing room, according to Relevo. The discussions lasted long enough to delay the manager's post-game press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos have failed to register a win in their last three matches. This includes draws in the Madrid derby and against Betis, as well as a defeat in El Clasico in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. They are now nine points behind league leaders Barcelona.

The tension between the club president and the manager reportedly started after the club's Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Barcelona in January and was aggravated by the Madrid derby, where Perez was reportedly unhappy with Ancelotti's team selection.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ancelotti has been linked with Brazil's national team's vacant managerial position, though it is understood he is not interested in the role.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side next take on Espanyol in La Liga on March 11.