Florent Ibenge resigns as DR Congo head coach

The 57-year-old manger has left his position as the head coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Florent Ibenga has ended his five-year reign as manager of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, following their Round of 16 exit at the 2019 .

Ibenga was appointed as head coach of DRC in August 2014, guiding the to the 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions of Afcon.

The former Shanghai Shenhua boss will be remembered for leading the Central African side to a third-place finish at the 2015 Afcon finals - their best finish in the competition since 1998.

Football : Le sélectionneur de la République Démocratique du Congo, Florent Ibenge, a démissionné. https://t.co/yvwLqePW1Q — Afrique Foot (@Foot_Afrique) August 7, 2019

The Congolese tactician filled combined roles as DRC’s national team coach and AS Vita manager since 2014.