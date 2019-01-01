Flick ‘annoyed’ but can’t criticise players after Bayern lose to Leverkusen

coach Hansi Flick was left "annoyed" after his side wasted a host of chances in their 2-1 loss at home to .

Leon Bailey scored a first-half brace in Saturday's clash at the Allianz Stadium to inflict a first defeat on the reigning champions since Flick was named interim boss.

Bayern hit the frame of the goal three times and had 11 attempts on target but could not add to Thomas Muller's first-half strike, despite Jonathan Tah being dismissed nine minutes from time for a last-man challenge on substitute Philippe Coutinho.

"I can't really criticise my team's performance today," Flick said at his post-match news conference. "They played well and tried all they could to win. It's annoying to not take any points from a game like that.

"We didn't pay attention twice in the first half which led to their goals. I can't blame the team for their willingness and commitment. We were too careless in front of goal."

Bayern had won all four matches without conceding since Flick replaced Niko Kovac earlier this month and had lost only one of their last 29 home league meetings with Leverkusen.

But Muller, who had never previously lost a Bundesliga match for Bayern in which he had scored, felt the hosts should have come away with all three points.



"If we had won the game 3-2, 4-2 or 5-3, nobody can say it wasn't earned," he told Sky Sport .

"Today we met an opponent who had a lot of speed and were very efficient, especially in the first half."

Lukas Hradecky produced a number of impressive saves to help Leverkusen earn a famous win in Bavaria, but boss Petr Bosz acknowledged his side had to ride their luck.

"I am satisfied with the result today, of course," Bosz said. "But we were very, very lucky.

"We have had many better chances than these in the last few weeks but have not scored enough goals. Fortunately it was different today.

"I would have liked to have had more points, but I am satisfied with the result today."

A third league loss of the campaign leaves Bayern fourth and three points adrift of , while next opponents are one point better off and have a game in hand to play.