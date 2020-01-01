FKF's youth structures good for Harambee Stars development - Onyiso

The retired goalkeeper explains how the move will help in the continued production of talent into the national team

The U17 goalkeeping coach Francis Onyiso has praised Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for setting up junior structures that will feed the national team Harambee Stars in the long run.

Onyiso was appointed the team's coach one year ago and took the place of Godfrey Oduor who is currently at as an assistant coach to Zedekiah Otieno.

Onyiso made his Harambee Stars debut in 2002 and remained active in football until when he retired 10 years later. The former goalkeeper said FKF's effort of setting such structures is good for developing something they never enjoyed during their time.

“I joined the national junior team as the assistant goalkeeper trainer and I feel it is good because it is not easy to get such an opportunity as there are so many coaches out there,” Onyiso told Goal.

“I am thankful for the federation because, during our time, we did not enjoy such programmes and the fact the current federation has introduced it is good and important for our national team.

“Any time there are always those players who will leave the national team because of age and getting some of them on board is good for the continuity of such programmes in the junior teams.

“The sequence of having to produce the players from the junior level continuously will help the growth of the senior team, given there will be ease of player interaction at the top level.”

Onyiso is the current Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper trainer where he is working with Kenya's goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo.