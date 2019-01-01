FKF's new electoral code passed as Mwendwa confirms Muthomi's exit

The administrator willingly resigned two months ago following alleged involvement in John Avire's controversial transfer move to Egypt

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed Robert Muthomi will not return as the Chief Executive Officer.

Muthomi stepped aside to pave way for the investigation after he was allegedly involved in an irregular move to help the then striker John Avire seal a transfer move to Tanta SC.

During the FKF's Saturday's Annual General Meeting, Mwendwa revealed the federation and Muthomi agreed the latter executive will quit his previous position.

“We asked him [Robert Muthomi] to step aside and the matter [investigation] will be concluded in the next two weeks. However, at the same time we have agreed with him not to come back,” Mwendwa, in a statement obtained by Goal, told the delegates who attended the meeting.

Barry Otieno was appointed as an acting executive officer after Muthomi resigned in July.

Meanwhile, delegates have ratified the proposed electoral code meant to guide the FKF's national elections in December.

According to Mwendwa, the new set of rules are meant to streamline elections of officials seeking various posts within FKF.

Among the proposals adopted include the requirement a presidential candidate should pay a non-refundable fee of Shs400, 000 and should appoint a running mate.

“We have had a lot of problems in the federation in the past and this code is meant to specifically address those challenges,” added Mwendwa.

The delegates further approved the electoral board which will be chaired by Edwin Wamukoya who is a university lecturer, Eunice Lumallasa, Abdi Said, Ellyna Shiveka and Robert Nyakundi.

On the other hand, two of the FKF national executive officers have announced they will not defend their positions in the December polls.

Chris Amimo who is Nairobi's representative and North Eastern's Mohammed Muller are the members who have declared interest to quit from their posts.

Finally, a Shs1 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year for the federation was also adopted by the delegates who attended the Nairobi conference.