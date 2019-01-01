FKF's Muthomi steps aside for Avire transfer saga investigation

Muthomi doesn't want to influence the investigation launched to find out whether he was involved in the transfer of Avire

Football Federation (FKF) chief executive officer and general-secretary Robert Muthomi has resigned following allegations he tried to influence the transfer of John Avire.

president Elly Kalekwa had earlier claimed Muthomi was secretly influencing the transfer of the striker from the club to an unknown team in .

FKF had announced it was going to investigate the matter and now Muthomi has agreed to relinquish his duties, pending the findings of the investigation process.

"In view of the on-going debate and conversations in regards to the allegations made by Sofapaka FC on my purported involvement in the transfer of the player John Avire, I have this morning requested the FKF President to allow me to step aside for the investigations to commence," Muthomi wrote in a letter received by Goal.

"While I have utmost faith in the independence and competence of the FKF judicial process as earlier stated, I realize that for my own integrity and that of the office of the FKF General Secretary, as well as the greater football public a thoroughly credible process has to be undertaken.

"I am cognizant of the fact that my continued execution of the role of General Secretary while this process is ongoing may be seen as an attempt to circumvent or influence the investigation process."

Muthomi emphasized the fact he has not left his position in the federation entirely, only he is stepping aside in the period in which the investigation is expected to last.

"Nonetheless, I would like to reiterate that I have not resigned my position as General Secretary and CEO of FKF and that I believe at the end of the investigation I shall be vindicated and cleared of these malicious accusations," he added.

"Due to the sensitive nature of these allegations, I trust that the FKF President will move quickly to expedite the investigation process with a view of ensuring justice and fairness for all."

Recently, FKF confirmed Avire is still a Sofapaka player until when his contract runs out in December 2020.