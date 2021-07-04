FKF's June 30 Caf Champions League deadline hard to challenge - Mwendwa

The federation decided to forward the team that will play in the continental competition next season before the local competition ended

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has claimed their decision to submit Kenya's Caf Champions League representative by June 30 was hard to challenge.



Mwendwa explained what prompted the FKF's decision to submit the name of the club for the Caf competition before the Premier League ended.

Traditionally, the winner of the league has been representing the country in the Champions League, unlike this time around when the team at the top - Tusker - by the end of June 30 won the ticket.



"It is proper for the fans and stakeholders to understand why we chose June 30 as the final day to pick the Champions League ticket winner. The Covid-19 pandemic has altered every football-related program," Mwendwa told Standard Digital.



"Remember, we had a run of eight months without football before we resumed in November and we had a plan to have this season end before June 30, but towards the end of April and in May, there was another ban on sporting activities. In that period, we could not have teams play around 10 games that were scheduled on the roster.



"We received a communication from Caf stating that we needed to submit the name of our champion by June 30, and even after requesting an additional month to complete the league, they responded, saying that it was not possible. They also demanded a Confederation Cup representative before July 4.



"Kenya has always been represented in the Champions League and the Leagues and Competitions Committee sat down and updated us that whenever the league has run past the halfway mark, anytime a pandemic strikes - as is the case with Covid-19 - the team that is on top of the table is declared the winner. That is why June 30 was picked as the day to present our representatives.



"That was the most sensible thing we could have done."

Mwendwa affirmed that after the clubs were notified of the June 30 decision, none opposed it: "It is not a must that the league winner will be the Champions League representative. The decision was taken early enough, and the clubs were informed that we might have the Premier League winner missing out on the Caf slot," he added.



"Indeed, all the clubs accepted the decision. The decision is solid and clear and anyone planning to raise a legal issue against it, even with Caf, will not get a different decision. One can lodge a complaint but it is hard to get a different decision than we have taken."