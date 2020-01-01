FKF yet to pay Harambee Stars their Afcon winning bonuses

The players were entitled to sh250,000 each after winning their Group C game against Taifa Stars

Football Federation (FKF) is yet to settle the winning bonuses promised to Harambee Stars players at the 2019 in .

Kenya were in Group C alongside , and ; after falling to Algeria 2-0 in the opening game, the team went on to defeat Taifa Stars 3-2 before falling 3-0 to the Lions of Teranga.

However, nine months after the tournament, FKF has not yet paid the players as revealed by a senior player.

More teams

"We were told the money will be paid within three months after the Afcon," a source told Goal on Saturday.

"It has not been done and whenever we ask for the money, the president [Nick Mwendwa] gets angry. Some omissions from the recent squad are not result-oriented but as a result of pushing for our rights. We want the Sh250,000 which we earned from winning our game against Tanzania."

When reached for comment, FKF CEO Barry Otieno stated it is not their wish to delay the payment and it is because the government has not wired the monies into the federation's account.

"We cannot pay what we do not have; we promised the players, yes, but they must also understand we had not yet received the money," Otieno told Goal on Saturday.

Article continues below

"If we had already received the cash, definitely we could have sorted the players but it is not the case. It usually takes time before settling winning bonuses, not only in football but other disciplines as well."

During Stars' preparations, the government wired sh244 million to the federation's kitty. Goal understands Betin had also given FKF sh20 million on top of sh20 million which came from Caf to help in the preparations of the team.

After finishing third in their group in , Kenya also managed to bag sh31.5 million which the federation states was used for administrative costs.