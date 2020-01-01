FKF woes deepen as court freezes accounts over Williamson debt

The Federation had failed to settle the debt and the former Kenya coach's representatives opted to raise the issue with the High Court

An Employment and Labour court has frozen three Football Federation (FKF) bank accounts effective immediately, over a failure to pay former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson his compensation for wrongful dismissal amounting to the excess of Ksh 57 million.

It is for this reason the Federation has once again made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The case was presented before Justice Byram Ongaya after the Federation failed to clear the fine imposed on them by the same court, and Williamson's representatives returned to court seeking justice.

"It is hereby ordered that an ex-parte order nisi against the garnishee herein attaching forthwith all the funds held in a bank account numbers... due to the judgement debtor to satisfy the balance of decretal sum being Ksh 57,371,363.33/=..." read part of the ruling obtained by Goal.

This basically means FKF will not have access to their accounts until the fine is settled or reach an agreement on how to settle the matter as soon as possible.

On October 25, 2019, the FKF was ordered by the High Court to pay former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson Sh55m for wrongful dismissal.

The Scot was appointed Harambee Stars coach in August 2014 by former president Sam Nyamweya, taking over from Algerian Adel Amrouche who was by then suspended by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for alleged unsporting behaviour.

However, his term came to an abrupt end when he was fired by Nyamweya's successor Nick Mwendwa in 2016.

"I remember meeting the president [Mwendwa] once, after elections, and he told me he had a lot to think about," Williamson told Goal in an earlier interview.

"A bit later, I discovered via the press that I had been replaced. No phone call, no letter, nothing and I found that disrespectful. I don't think they had been in that position before and their decision was down to naivety.

"It hurt more when I tried to reach them but received no response."

Fifa also ordered FKF to pay Algerian Adel Amrouche Ksh 108 million for wrongful dismissal.

Unlike Amrouche, Williamson opted to settle the matter in the country.

"I opted against taking Kenya to Fifa because I did not want the country to be sanctioned and players missing out on tournaments," he said of his reasons.

Efforts to reach Mwendwa and FKF CEO Barry Otieno were unsuccessful as our calls went unanswered.