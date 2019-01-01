‘FKF will abide by SDT ruling, in good faith’ – Mwendwa

The federation boss reveals to Goal they have started a new process towards setting a date for elections

The Football Federation (FKF) will not contest the ruling by the Sports Tribunal to stop the national elections which were originally scheduled for December 7.

In a petition filed at the sports disputes resolution body, the FKF Electoral Board was further directed to call off the national elections.

The federation’s boss Nick Mwendwa has instead said they will abide by the decision and have already started a new process to set a new date for another exercise.

“We met as the National Executive Committee and agreed to abide by the decision taken by the Sports Tribunal,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday.

“As much as we did not agree with the decision, we have decided we will not contest against the same. We have now started a new process towards a new election.

“We have made amends to the code, and shall be released today [Saturday] to all our 20 branches for Member participation,” he continued.

“The code will come back to us on January 8, 2020. We shall then hold a Special General Meeting [SGM] to pass the code and board which will henceforth be mandated with calling for fresh elections.”

In its ruling, the Sports Disputes Tribunal cited insufficient member participation and improper composition of the Electoral board as the main reasons behind the decision to cancel the elections

Mwendwa now says they will follow the law in the new process and is optimistic the elections will be conducted before April 2020

“We had planned to lodge a complaint with the court of arbitration in but remember the case will take another one year before we can get the answer,” Mwendwa continued.

“I don’t think it will be good to take football matters that long route and that is why we have decided against challenging the same. I know the Sports Tribunal made a decision which was not correct but we don’t want to dwell on that. We need to move as fast as possible and make sure we have new dates for the exercise set up.”

On whether he still stands a chance of winning another five-year term in office, Mwendwa said: “I don’t see any challenger, they have already chickened out. What they know best now is to move to court and I know we will beat them and they will still move to court.”

Meanwhile, the federation has issued a notice to all its members to hold engagement meetings aimed at deliberating on the 2019/2019 FKF electoral code.

In a letter seen by Goal and addressed to its 20 FKF Branches, 18 Kenyan Premier League clubs, eight FKF National Super League clubs, eight Division One League clubs, one Women Premier League club and one representative each from the Kenyan footballers, referees, and coaches’ associations, the FKF extended an invite of participation by the representatives' members, with a record of their decisions required to be captured in form of minutes.

“…the FKF National Executive Committee in a meeting held on December 5, 2019, passed a resolution to comply with the orders of the Sports Dispute Tribunal,” read part of the letter, signed by FKF Ag. CEO, Barry Otieno.

“Kindly note all 20 branches shall be required to send back such minutes of the deliberations to the FKF General Secretary on or before January 8, 2020. Thereafter, the National Executive Committee shall convene to consider such deliberations, upon which notice for a special general meeting shall be issued."

Upon deliberation by the NEC on the decisions by the members, a Special General Meeting will be convened, which will serve to pass a vote on the Electoral Code.

The NEC will also propose an Electoral Board, which will be up for a vote on the same day.