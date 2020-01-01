FKF Western Branch Chairman Akali lauds coaches training program

2800 coaches across the countries have benefited from the course aiming at improving their skills

Football Federation (FKF) Western Branch Chairman Moses Akali believes the standard of football in the country will improve with the initiative taken to train coaches.

In the last four years, the Federation has managed to train about 2800 coaches in Basic/Advanced (Caf D License) Level and a further 400 coaches in the Caf C Level. The administrator reveals his managerial skills in football have improved owing to the course.

"I have been given space to execute my capacity in terms of managing football," Akali told Goal.

More teams

"The improved level of coaching at the grassroots level by our local coaches is attributed to the professional coaching courses offered by the Federation. We are seeing the impact of these courses and how the coaches have also sharpened their technical ability."

The free of charge courses are done in intervals across all the 20 FKF Branches and are aimed at improving the game in the grassroots. They are also meant to bridge the education gap which limits coaches from getting top jobs locally and abroad.

3000 referees have also been trained and subjected to structured Physical Endurance Tests (PET) programs with professional referees also being included in the process.

"Initially, referees could be promoted without proper processes taken, but it is no longer the case," Akali continues.

"Currently, our referees are subjected to PET and those who qualify are promoted. They have to prove they are capable of doing their job effectively before getting a nod."

"FKF President, Nick Mwendwa holds consultative meetings with his branch governors so everyone has to partake in the decision-making process in matters regarding football."

A few days ago, AFC goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo lauded the Federation's efforts to ensure goalkeeper coaches are professionally trained to help develop quality custodians in the country.

FKF rolled out the Goalkeeping Course that benefited 54 local goalkeeper trainers and the former Kenya international is delighted with the initiative.

Article continues below

"I want to thank the Federation for the effort they have put to make sure at least this time around, the goalkeeping coaches have proper education about goalkeeping," Webo told Goal.

"I can see the course happening for the first time since I started playing football in Kenya; we have never had such a course. So this is a plus for the Federation and it has at least shown some commitment it aspires as far as football is concerned."

The veteran trainer is now sure the country can breed top goalkeepers who can perform at all levels.