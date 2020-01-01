FKF warns of county elections meant to cause ‘confusion and anarchy’

The federation's reactions come at a time the Sports Registrar allowed Mombasa to conduct association polls

The Football Federation (FKF) has warned non-members from conducting county association elections which are not approved.

The FKF’s statement comes barely a day after the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike gave Mombasa County the green light to hold FKF county polls after they moved to comply with the 2013 Sports Act.

“Football Kenya Federation national office has learnt of plans by a small section of non-FKF members to carry out Football Association elections, with the main aim of occasioning confusion and anarchy in the management and running of football, especially at the grassroots level,” read a letter signed by FKF general-secretary Barry Otieno and obtained by Goal.

More teams

“Further, the national office has also learnt with a lot of concern of the continued use of FKF logo by the said non-members in their correspondences and has written to both Fifa and the Registrar of Sports with regard to the same as both the FKF emblem and logo are registered trademarks that should not be exploited without prior consent from the federation.

“In light of the aforementioned, and in view of the existing FKF regulations and statutes pertaining to how FKF elections should be called and conducted, the national office wishes to advise all members to refrain from taking part in the purported elections being organised by non-members.”

Otieno further stated the willingness of the federation to conduct the national elections when the situation allows.

“The federation, in consultation with Fifa, will at an opportune time and dependent on the Covid-19 situation in the country, inform the members of the FKF elections roadmap,” the letter added.

“Even so, the federation wishes to remind all members of their obligations to both the FKF and Fifa statutes and the need to adhere to the same while engaging in the aforementioned matter.

“The federation will continue to monitor the situation, with the option of taking the next steps should these exercises infringe on the rights of any member.”

Mombasa, according to Wasike, becomes the first county to be cleared after meeting the election demands made by her office.

“I hereby certify that on this day I have registered Mombasa County Football Association as a County sports association under section 45 of the Sports Act 2013 (revised edition 2013) with the following conditions,” she said.

FKF presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak confirmed the Mombasa elections will be held on August 15.

Article continues below

“There shall be eight positions to be contested – chairman, vice-chairman, secretary, vice-secretary, treasurer, vice-treasurer, women representative and youth representative,” said Mbarak.

The FKF has been unable to hold its elections given the legal hurdles that have been placed on its path by the dissatisfied members and contestants.