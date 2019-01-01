FKF waivers gate charges for the Kenya U-23 match against Sudan

Should the Emerging Stars win the return leg, they will tackle either Libya or Nigeria in the third and final qualifying round

Football Federation have announced that there will be no gate charges for Kenya’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations cum Olympics Qualifier second leg match against Sudan set for Tuesday

The match will be played at the Kasarani from 4 pm with the Emerging Stars seeking to revenge a 2-0 defeat suffered in the first leg in Khartoum.

The team will need to win by three clear goals in the clash and coach Francis Kimanzi's plan is to get an early goal even though he is aware that it will be a daunting task.

“If we play better than we did in the first leg, I am confident that we can get a positive result. Getting the first goal will be tough, but if we can get it early enough, I know we will be in control of the match,” Kimanzi is quoted by the FKF website.

The Emerging Stars have been boosted with the inclusion of James Kinyanjui and Pistone Mutamba who replaced the injured John Avire and Jafari Owiti.