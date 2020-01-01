FKF vs KPL: Unknown fate of season is very disgusting – Gor Mahia’s Polack

The British tactician maintains only a binding ruling from the two bodies will help cool down the fate of the 2019-20 season

coach Steven Polack has once again hit out at football bosses in the country for failing to come up with a binding ruling on the fate of the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

While Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the season owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, KPL stood their ground accusing FKF of doing a job that belongs to them.

KPL then went further to state they will give direction on the league and on three occasions, they have found it difficult to do the same because of the extension of curfew on sporting activities and social gatherings.

Though Gor Mahia have been registered by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as Kenya’s flag bearers in the for next season, the British coach has insisted a binding decision from the two bodies was all the football fraternity needed to know the final fate of the season.

“You know after the president said there is no social gathering, we are doing nothing, we are still in the dark, will the league continue, was the league ended? In fact, everyone is in the dark,” Polack told Goal .

“Imagine after three months, FKF and KPL have refused to come out and tell us what is happening, we are all in the dark, we don’t know what is happening, it is not good at all for Kenyan football, something needs to be done, and it should be made public.

“We don’t know what is the fate of the league, other leagues have already made their decision firmly known, even in they have now played the league to the end, they made it known, so why can’t the two bodies come together and give us the way forward?

“This confusion is too much, my players are always asking me if the decision by FKF is final, and they already know KPL are against it, it is high time we got the final decision of the league, let them make a ruling once and for all and we will all abide by it.”

By ending the season, FKF also confirmed Kenya will not have a representative in the Confederation Cup since the was yet to be played to the end.