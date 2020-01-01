FKF vs KPL: There was no rush to end season – Amrouche

The former Harambee Stars coach feels the local federation was in a hurry to end the top-flight and crown Gor Mahia

Adel Amrouche believes it was unnecessary for the Football Federation (FKF) to end the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The federation moved to announce they had ended the season owing to the coronavirus outbreak and declared as the champions, while promoting Nairobi City Stars from the National Super League (NSL) alongside Bidco United.

But in a ruling delivered on Tuesday after the KPL took the matter to court in a joint suit with Sugar, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga overruled the FKF decision until a hearing is held to determine the outcome of the matter.

The former Harambee Stars coach has now waded into the debate, insisting the FKF should have waited for direction from other African leagues before coming up with the decision.

“The FKF decision was not the right one because they acted in panic,” Amrouche told Goal on Friday.

“I don’t think it was necessary to end the league and they still have nine matches to play. It was a decision which FKF should have known will bring a lot of debate and hence they should not have rushed to do the same.

“With several leagues now setting dates to resume, FKF should have taken their time before deciding to declare Gor Mahia as champions, I don’t know what will happen next but the decision to me was unnecessary.

“The season has nine matches remaining and this can easily be played and completed in three weeks, the only problem they could have faced is changing the date of kick-off for the new season, otherwise nine rounds of matches can easily be played in three or four weeks and the season is done.”

Amrouche further said looking at the status in Kenya in terms of the Covid-19 outbreak, the FKF had the choice to play the matches behind closed doors or even with fans.

“It was a matter of making sure the players and referees are tested first before the season gets underway," Amrouche continued.

"The players then should be warned against spitting while on the field of play and also FKF could make the decision whether they play with fans or without fans.”

Kakamega , who are second on the table behind Gor Mahia and with a game in hand, are among the teams that have bitterly protested at the decision to end the season.