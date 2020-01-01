FKF vs KPL: Now big challenge to play league to the end – Oguda

The league manager’s CEO says they might have a huge task to complete the top-flight as earlier planned

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) has now confessed it would be a big challenge to play the remaining matches in the 2019-20 season.

The KPL has been advocating for the top-flight to be played to the end despite the Football Federation (FKF) moving to end the season and declare champions while promoting Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

On two occasions, the KPL's plans to issue a stand on the league have been jolted by the extension of the nationwide curfew, with the latest being on Saturday when Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the ban on all sporting activities and social gatherings will remain in force for another 30 days.

More teams

The move by Kenyatta came just a day after the KPL had issued a statement signed by CEO Jack Oguda, in which it was said the Governing Council will meet in the course of this week to make a decision on the league because they had high hopes the previous curfew would be abolished with sporting activities allowed to resume.

Owing to the move by President Kenyatta, Oguda has now confessed they are running out of time to have the season concluded.

“It is going to be a huge challenge now,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday. “I don’t want to talk more but will let the Governing Council make the decision but as it stands, it will be a huge task.”

Asked on when the Governing Council will meet to decide the fate of the league, Oguda explained: “I am not sure, but I will reach out to my chairman today [Tuesday] and discuss on the matter, he will be in a position to confirm the availability of other members so that they can meet and make a decision.”

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack and AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda were among the officials who called on the KPL to make a final decision on the league after the curfew was extended for another 30 days.

Article continues below

The British coach called for the KPL to give Gor Mahia the title or nullify the league while Shikanda wanted the KPL to annul the season and allow teams to focus on the new season set to kick-off in August.

At the time the league was suspended, Gor Mahia were leading the 17-team league table on 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega , who had a game in hand.