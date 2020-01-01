FKF vs KPL: Mwendwa should swallow pride and consult clubs on way forward – Aduda

The K’Ogalo CEO sends a passionate plea to the football chief to engage clubs before deciding the fate of the league

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Omondi Aduda has called on Nick Mwendwa to consult with clubs to find a solution on the fate of Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Five days ago, FKF president Mwendwa categorically stated they will have no business to discuss with the league managers when their term in office expires at the start of September.

The KPL has been the one mandated to run the top-flight after they signed a five-year contract with the previous regime led by Sam Nyamweya.

But with their term of office coming to an end in September, Mwendwa revealed to Goal they will not renew their contract and will instead, take back the running of the league in the country.

“It is over between FKF and KPL, we don’t have anything to discuss nor to negotiate about, they [KPL] have finished their mandate and that is it, the league will now move under FKF,” Mwendwa told Goal at the time.

However, CEO Aduda has now called on Mwendwa to stop applying force to solve the matter and instead, convene a meeting with the clubs to decide on the way forward.

“KPL is a company owned by 17 clubs and it’s those clubs which [Mwendwa] is supposed to engage, he can only engage with those clubs because those clubs are the owners of KPL, he needs to engage with the clubs to come up with a direction on how the league or which body will run the league,” Aduda told Goal on Wednesday.

“Mwendwa is not the owner of KPL and FKF is not the owner of KPL, they [KPL] are owned by the 17 clubs and Mwendwa should take note of that.

“What I am saying we should stop the war of words and people should sit down and map out what to do next, it is not a contest, if FKF are not keen to renew the contract of the body that has been running the league, then he [Mwendwa] should sit down with members and come up with what to do next.

“What does he want to do? Kenyan football is not the preserve of Mwendwa, he should understand that and stop holding stakeholders at ransom.

“We know the policies of Kenyan football because some of us have been there long enough to know why the clubs formed themselves into that third party to run the league, we know what used to happen when the league was under FKF, so can’t people sit down and sort out the mess?

“I don’t have a problem with him [Mwendwa], but it is high time people sat down to discuss the way forward because it is not within the preserve of an individual but it is about Kenyan football.”

The battle for supremacy between the FKF and the KPL started when Mwendwa and his team took the mantle to run football in the country four years ago.

In their recent spat, the FKF moved to end the league owing to the coronavirus pandemic and declared Gor Mahia the champions while promoting National Super League (NSL) table-toppers Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

However, the move was quickly protested by the KPL, who insisted they are the ones mandated to run the top-flight, and thus they are supposed to decide the state of the league.