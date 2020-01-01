FKF vs KPL: Musonye will extend contract if elected as president

The former Cecafa Secretary-General has shown interest in running football in the country

Veteran administrator Nicholas Musonye has stated he will let the Kenyan Premier League ( ) continue to manage the top tier if he gets elected as the Football Federation (FKF) president.

The Kenyan was the secretary-general of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) for 21 years before stepping down last year.

The KPL contract with the FKF ends on September 24 and the latter has made it clear they will not renew it.

However, the vocal administrator has revealed his office will not be aiming at running Kenya's top-flight football.

"There are many things to work on as FKF president, fighting for KPL is not one of them," Musonye told NTV.

"I will let KPL continue with their role as league managers and add them the National Super League (NSL) as well.

"Then they will be responsible for everything including relegation and promotion of teams.

"Our main job at FKF is setting up structures and try to win back the fans who have lost faith in our football."

Another presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has also stated he will extend KPL's contract if he is elected back to the seat he was holding four years ago.

Nyamweya was at the helm when the FKF-KPL Agreement was drafted in 2015 and signed two years later.

Some critics have pointed out that Musonye could be secretly enjoying government support in his bid to secure the FKF presidency, but he has rubbished the claims.

“Football belongs to wananchi [the citizens] but the government leads everyone and what it wants is to see sports are run in a good manner. Anyone trying to project me as a government candidate is doing propaganda,” he continued

“Those are people who are enemies of development. I have fronted my candidacy because it is the stakeholders who called me and I simply obliged.

“It is the stakeholders who will vote and so, let them decide.”

It is not clear when the FKF elections will be held after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) stopped the exercise twice; in December and March, citing various irregularities.