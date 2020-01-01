FKF vs KPL: Meeting to decide fate of league pushed to next month

The league managers have postponed a governing council meeting that was to decide the fate of the league

Kenyan Premier League ( ) has rescheduled their governing council meeting which was set for this week to discuss the fate of the 2019-20 season.

While Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the season, crown champions for the fourth season in a row and also promote Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United from the National Super League (NSL), KPL has stood their ground insisting the league is yet to be decided.

However, KPL’s bid to have the remaining matches played out, or have their way in the battle to decide the fate of the league suffered a blow after president Uhuru Kenyatta extended the restrictions – including the suspension of sports activities, public gatherings and cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi – until June 6.

While the FKF have already submitted Gor Mahia’s name to Caf as the flag bearers in the , they missed out to give a team for the Confederation Cup since the domestic cup was still at the Round of 16 stage when sports activities were suspended owing to Covid-19.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed the meeting will not take place and has been moved to next month.

“We had planned to meet before the end of this week, but nothing happened, I think our next meeting now will be held next month but I cannot state the date,” Oguda told Goal on Saturday.

The move to postpone the meeting comes barely two days after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) postponed a ruling on whether FKF is in contempt of court.

The SDT was to make a ruling regarding the current regime whose tenure, including that of the National Executive Council (NEC) expired on February 10. The Tribunal is also battling another court case dragged into by football stakeholders and as a result opted to postpone.

The SDT was also forced to postpone the ruling between Sugar and Kenyan Premier League (KPL) against FKF for annulling the top-tier until next week.

The KPL and the Sugar Belt side argue the Federation has no legal mandate to make decisions affecting the top-tier.

SDT gave stay orders until the case is determined and a ruling is made.