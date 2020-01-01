FKF vs KPL: Kakamega Homeboyz's Shimanyula alleges Mwendwa is 'bribing' clubs

The official says the federation chief has turned to solicit for support after his decision to cancel leagues has been challenged in court

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has warned Football Federation (FKF) to stop seducing clubs with money for support after the Sports Dispute Tribunal suspended the decision to end the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The FKF through president Nick Mwendwa had moved to announce they had ended the league and crowned leaders as champions, and also promoted National Super League (NSL) leaders Nairobi City Stars and second-placed Bidco United.

But in a ruling delivered on Tuesday after the KPL took the matter to court in a joint suit with Sugar, the SDT chairman John Ohaga suspended the FKF decision until a hearing is held to determine the outcome of the matter.

More teams

Shimanyula has now said the FKF boss has resorted to seeking support from clubs by allegedly ‘bribing’ them to support his earlier decision.

“I have been informed by more than six clubs that FKF has called them seeking for their support after the SDT ruling overturned their decision,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“Whatever the case, every KPL club is supporting the SDT decision and will not listen to FKF, so he should stop his efforts to get support from clubs now that things have turned against him.

“I know some of the club chairmen can easily be bought because they earn Sh45,000 to Sh50,000 a month but he cannot manage to buy me. I will stay firm in our quest to get justice and our prayers are that the league must resume when we get clearance from government and played to the end.”

Shimanyula has also warned delegates against handing Mwendwa and his team another term in office.

“Mwendwa has done nothing to improve football in the country, in fact, the game is now at its lowest ebb, I don’t know why we gave him the mandate to run Kenyan football, as delegates we made a very big mistake to elect him to office,” Shimanyula continued.

“But now we have learnt our mistake, I ask the delegates to vote wisely when we go to polls in the coming weeks, they should vote credible people who can help our football grow and not vote because of money they receive.

Article continues below

“I am also offering transport to make sure Mwendwa and [acting CEO Barry Otieno] are transported to their respective villages for retirement because they have failed us as football-loving Kenyans, they will go down as the worst ever football administrators in the country.”

In his earlier defence against criticism that came after their decision to cancel the league, Mwendwa was categorical he will not ask for respect from anyone as he discharges his duties.

“This [KPL cancellation] is a serious issue and I will never ask for respect from anyone. I am here to work. If you want to abuse me or respect me it is up to you. Let us be serious,” Mwendwa said in an interview.