FKF vs KPL: End the debate now, give Gor Mahia & Bandari Caf tickets

With the government extending the curfew, it is time to swallow pride, end the debate, and let K’Ogalo and the Dockers return to Africa

The war of words between the Football Federation and the Kenyan Premier League which erupted on April 30 is yet to end nor give a clear direction of the 2019-20 league season and the .

The FKF triggered the ‘fight’ after they made a decision to end the top flight season and crown as the champions while promoting National Super League table-toppers Nairobi City Stars and second-placed Bidco United.

then hit back immediately, dismissing the move by FKF, claiming they are not mandated to end the league, and further promised to issue direction of the same after a 21-day curfew imposed by the government to help fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, elapsed on May 18.

More teams

However, KPL’s bid to have the remaining matches played out, or have their way in the battle to decide the fate of the league suffered yet another blow after president Uhuru Kenyatta extended the restrictions – including the suspension of sports activities, public gatherings, and cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi – until June 6.

While the FKF have already submitted Gor Mahia’s name to Caf as the flag bearers in the , they missed out to give a team for the Confederation Cup since the domestic cup was still at the round of 16 stage when the sports activities were suspended owing to Covid-19.

The KPL have been battling hard to reverse the decision by FKF to conclude the season without their consent, and despite moving to the Sports Disputes Tribunal in a joint suit with Sugar to challenge the move, their time to have the league resumed or declare their stance is clearly running out.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has called for patience after the latest extension of 21 days, insisting only the governing council can make a final decision.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the 17 clubs in the league and this can only be done through a governing council meeting,” Oguda told Goal. "I talked to the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] on Monday and he told me they will convene a meeting soon, so until the governing council meets, then we have to be patient and wait."

However, president Elly Kalekwa has admitted time is not on KPL’s side, and the best they can do for now is to annul the season and give Gor Mahia and the tickets for the Caf competitions.

“[Kenya] don't have the capacity to resume the league as did,” Kalekwa told Goal. “We need to do a lot in terms of safeguarding the lives of players and all those who will be involved and we will be lying to ourselves it will be possible.

“We should just swallow our pride and make a decision for once, let's cancel the league and forget that we even had a league going on from the start and then we allow previous winners - [Gor Mahia – league] and [Bandari - domestic Cup] - to go for the Caf competitions.”

Kalekwa’s sentiments are echoed by AFC ' chairman Dan Shikanda, who despite having issues with FKF for ending the league, feels the only way to have peace is to declare the season null and void and let Gor Mahia and Bandari go for continental assignments.

“We were still taking part in the Shield Cup and could have won the trophy because our intentions were to take part in continental football next season,” Shikanda told Goal, “but when I look at things, the situation [Covid-19] is not getting any better, I don’t think we will be able to resume the league and also end domestic cup matches.

“My honest opinion is to annul the league and cancel the Shield Cup but let Gor Mahia and Bandari represent us.”

Bandari technical director Twahir Muhiddin feels they should be allowed to play again in the Confederation Cup because Kenya might take time to control the virus.

“The current situation afflicting the world is understandable even to Caf and Fifa and as long as the virus remains, the status quo in regards to Kenya’s case should remain,” Muhiddin told Goal. “We are the defending champions of the FKF Cup and as such, FKF should take the bold step of coronating us as champions instead of having the country miss out.”

All told it is clear to everyone KPL are already running out of time to make their stand on the league, it is also very clear that, with the curfew being pushed to June 6, there is no indication whether, at the end of the 21 days, normalcy will be allowed to return.

The number of Kenyans being infected with the virus is rising each and every day, and to convince the government to allow football, which is a contact sport, to resume might not be an easy task.

The resumption of the league will also come up with a lot of demands, KPL and clubs must have strong financial bases to stand the remaining nine rounds of matches.

Article continues below

As we speak, KPL are broke, they have openly confessed they don’t have money to buy a trophy for this season and prize money for the winners, while most clubs are all struggling and have gone for months without paying salaries to players and the technical bench members.

The best solution for Kenya is to simply do away with the season, cancel the domestic cup, and let Gor Mahia and Bandari return to Caf competitions.

By doing so, they will have helped, among other things, to avoid aggrieved, relegated teams taking the authorities to court for relegating them 'off the field', while also allowing all Kenyan sides to prepare for the new season in August.