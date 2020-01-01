FKF vs KPL: Curfew extension brings more confusion over season's end

The latest move by the government to extend the curfew in the country could have killed any hopes of the top-flight resuming

The fate of the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) will not be decided as planned as the Kenyan government moved to extend the curfew occasioned by the coronavirus for another 21 days.

President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the curfew will remain in force until June 6 on Saturday while addressing the nation, thus killing any hopes that the Kenyan top-flight could resume soon as earlier planned by the KPL.

While the Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the season and declare table-toppers champions when the government announced the second curfew, the KPL insisted the league will likely resume after the curfew elapsed on Saturday, May 16.

But with Kenyatta’s strong message that all sporting activities will remain suspended for another 21 days, KPL CEO Jack Oguda has told Goal only a meeting by the governing council will now decide the fate of the league.

When asked to explain whether the league will still resume despite the 21-day curfew extension, Oguda told Goal on Sunday: “I cannot comment now until the governing council meets to decide what next for the league.

“Please allow me to speak to the KPL chairman [Ambrose Rachier] on the matter and then I will be able to give you a good answer.”

The latest move by the government could be a huge blow for the KPL since with the new season set to kick off in August, it will not be possible to resume the current campaign after the curfew which was imposed on Saturday.

While ending the season, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said they had factored in many reasons before reaching the decision and went ahead to ask the clubs in the league to start preparing for the new season in August.

“KPL clubs must save the little money they have and they could have used to conclude the season by starting preparations when the government relaxes rules imposed on sporting activities,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“It will not be logical to resume the league considering our target is to start the new season in August, we must be realistic, to be honest, and stop crying and put our efforts towards the new season.”