FKF vows to secure sponsors for KPL after reclaiming it - Mwendwa

The federation boss reveals to Goal they will take back the running of the top league when the current deal expires in September

Football Federation (FKF) will take over the running of the top tier - the Kenyan Premier League ( ) - at the end of this year.

Federation boss Nick Mwendwa says he hopes to get sponsorship for the league before then. Teams in the top tier league have been struggling ever since betting company SportPesa pulled out from supporting the event.

Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday: “As we have indicated before, we are going to take over the running of [KPL] by the end of this year and we hope to have attracted sponsorship for the same.”

He regretted the bankruptcy of sugar cane firms that has affected teams from the region.

“We all have seen what has been happening in the sugar belt area and one of the effects is teams from the region are struggling to honour fixtures leading to the ejection of one of them from the top league,” Mwendwa continued.

were kicked out of the KPL three months ago after failing to honour three consecutive fixtures.

The KPL’s five-year deal to run the top tier league comes to an end in September with the federation expected to take back the property.

Article continues below

During the period, KPL has got and lost a number of major sponsorships. First to go were broadcast rights holders SuperSport who left two years ago, East African Breweries Limited and SportPesa have also sponsored the top tier at some point.

While KPL has been struggling to attract sponsors, FKF has just signed a Sh.200million deal with various betting firms in the last two months.

They include betting firms Odibets, Betway and Betika.