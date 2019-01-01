FKF vows to help Gor Mahia FC lodge a case with Caf after defeat to Hussein Dey

The Kenyan champions suffered another defeat away from home to drop from the summit of Group D

The Football Federation will petition Caf over the officiating standards witnessed during the Hussein Dey versus tie on Sunday.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has confirmed to Goal that they will help K’Ogalo to lodge a formal complaint with Caf after the defeat in the Caf Confederation Cup match played away in .

“We have discussed with Gor Mahia and what we are waiting for is documents from Algeria. We will help them (Gor Mahia) to make a strong case with Caf.”

The Kenyan champions are accusing Malian referee Boubou Traore, who was at the center of controversy, when he disallowed what could have passed as an equalizer, scored by Shafik Batambuze in the second half.

As K’Ogalo was trailing 1-0, Traore disallowed the goal claiming that the scorer – Batambuze – had fouled the keeper before heading home a Francis Kahata corner-kick. Gor Mahia went on to lose the match by a solitary goal and thus forfeited the lead in Group D.

’s 1-0 win against Petro Atletico changed the table standings as they moved to third on five points. Hussein Dey is sitting top on seven while Gor Mahia is third on six.

Gor Mahia will next face Zamalek away in Cairo while Hussein Dey will travel to Angola to tackle Petro Atletico.