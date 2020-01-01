FKF vice-president Petra welcomes formation of Caf Women's Champions League

The decision to establish the tournament was reached during Tuesday's meeting held via video conferencing

Football Federation (FKF) vice-president Doris Petra has welcomed the establishment of the Caf Women's .

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) Executive Committee, in a meeting held on Tuesday, June 30, via a video-conference, gave the formation of the competition a nod.

The football governing body also discussed the impact of Covid-19 on African football and other related issues.

The FKF official stated the Champions League is a timely competition for women as they will now have a bigger platform to showcase their talents.

"I sat in the workshop that came up with the strategic plan. It is a good thing because women have always been overlooked when it comes to continental competitions," Petra told Goal in an interview on Tuesday.

"They have not had a Champions League before and I think it is a good thing for the girls. It is going to open windows for the girls to showcase their talent and probably get better clubs to play for so that they become professional footballers."

The official also believes the inauguration of the Champions League will see domestic competitions improve as teams fight for the available slots for the continental competition.

"It will also improve the level of competition of women football in their respective nations. Clubs will always learn from each other on how management should be done professionally," Petra continued.

"In my opinion, it is the best thing that has ever happened to women football."

As she welcomed the news, Petra also called on Caf to consider sponsoring the teams who qualify for the inaugural tournament.

"It is good that Caf moved to replicate what they have for men. We also discussed the possibility of Caf financing that competition as opposed to self facilitation that is applied for men.

"At the first level, Caf can source for sponsorship for women's teams. You know women's teams also face huge financial difficulties."

Caf is implementing a four-year women's football strategic plan for Africa, which was launched in collaboration with Fifa last November in .

In Tuesday's meeting, the African body also arrived at a decision that saw the 2020 African Women’s Cup of Nations cancelled.