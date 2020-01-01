FKF requests President Kenyatta helps pay Amrouche Ksh109M

Kenya risk missing out on the 2022 World Cup qualifiers if they do not pay the Algerian within the specified time frame

Football Federation (FKF has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and help settle the Ksh109 million pay dispute with former Kenya coach Adel Amrouche for his wrongful dismissal.

The Algerian was awarded the compensation by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) after what was termed as a wrongful dismissal back in 2014. FKF president Nick Mwendwa appealed to the head of state to help the federation pay the former Harambee Stars tactician.

"Somebody made a mistake and I do not want to go into who that was," Mwendwa is quoted by Nation. "I want to ask the President to help us to get this settlement of Sh109 million done."

More teams

Just a couple of days ago, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed refused to help the FKF settle the debt stating no government can pay that amount for individual mistakes.

"No government in its right sense would fork out Sh109million to pay an individual for the mistakes of an irresponsible federation," Amina told The Standard.

Article continues below

"I don’t understand it. It is baffling to expect the government to pay for the irresponsible behaviour of a federation seeking to abdicate its role.

“This has nothing to do with government. Why is FKF not negotiating with Fifa or the coach [Adel Amrouche] on a payment plan?"

Fifa had extended the period until March 11 to give FKF enough room to show proof they had paid Amrouche or risk being placed under disciplinary investigation.